Highest Ranking Marine Promotes Edisto High Alumna

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, left, meritoriously promotes Lance Cpl. Esmeralda Velasquez, an administration specialist with I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, to the rank of corporal at Camp Pendleton, California, July 26, 2024. Velasquez was meritoriously promoted for exceeding the expectations of her rank. Gen. Smith visited I MIG to discuss strategic objectives, modernization efforts, and recognize I MIG Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Michael Virtue)

Camp Pendleton, Calif. - Lance Cpl. Esmeralda Velasquez stood tall with her eyes fixed forward on the 39th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, General Eric M. Smith, standing three feet across from her. With both of their right hands raised in the air, the highest-ranking general in the Marine Corps promoted Velasquez on the spot to the rank of corporal. This promotion, marking her transition to the first noncommissioned officer rank, signified a pivotal moment in her career.



In late July, Gen. Smith visited I MIG to discuss strategic objectives, tour the facilities and personally recognize the accomplishments of the Marines with the unit. During his visit, Velasquez’s exceptional performance was acknowledged by Gen. Smith and he made the decision to meritoriously promote her on the spot.



Velasquez hails from Orangeburg, South Carolina; a small town of 13,000 people. As a student, Velasquez was initially hesitant to enlist in the Marine Corps. After several candid conversations with her recruiter and a drive to challenge herself further, she discovered a confidence that was not present before.



Reflecting on those pivotal conversations, Velasquez recalls the recruiter’s words: “He said, ‘The Marine Corps opens up so many opportunities for you. I have confidence that you will become a great leader one day as long as you work hard.’” Velasquez knew then that she wanted to become a Marine. She went on to graduate from Edisto High School as the only member of her class to enlist.



Velasquez showcased her potential early in her Marine Corps career, serving as squad leader during both Marine Corps Recruit Training and Marine Combat Training. These initial stages are crucial in shaping a Marine’s core values and skills, and Velasquez excelled in learning leadership, combat strategy, and warfighting techniques. After completing her basic training, she graduated in the top five of her class at the administration school at Marine Corps Base Camp Johnson, North Carolina. She now serves as an administrative clerk with the I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group.



Gunnery Sgt. Carlton Reynolds Jr., her administration chief at I MSB, was quick to notice Velasquez’s work ethic upon her arrival to the unit. “Anytime the office gets busy, she would be the one that stepped up and took charge. She showed initiative to complete the tasks that needed to be done,” Reynolds said.



“It was something that I wasn't expecting, so I was surprised when it happened,” said Velasquez.



As the newly promoted and sole corporal in her section, Velasquez has embraced her new responsibilities. “Being promoted changes your perspective on everything,” said Velasquez. “As the only NCO in the office, I'm seeing things in the light of leading Marines who were my peers.”



Her newfound drive and success in her role have been recognized by her chain of command. “I have noticed that she's more assertive in certain situations as a new NCO,” said Reynolds. “She's a good follower, which makes her a good leader; she takes the initiative to prioritize work that needs to be done and tasks her Marines accordingly.”



Her promotion gave Velasquez the motivation to re-enlist in the Marine Corps. She is now finding her place as an NCO, striving to set herself up for a meritorious promotion to sergeant, and aspires to be the class leader in her upcoming Corporals Course. She is also looking forward to advancing to a brown belt in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program and plans to pursue a master’s degree in psychology from Clemson University.



Gen. Smith’s decision to promote Velasquez has given her new aspirations for her career. “The meritorious promotion makes me feel like I have to prove myself even more now,” said Velasquez.