AFMAO hosts motivational leadership speaker

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. --



Mike Smith, a motivational speaker and leadership coach with a doctorate in industrial and organizational psychology, is a leadership coach whose visit to Dover Air Force Base and Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations included a three-day seminar on leadership strategies and teaching an understanding of personal ownership over the results of actions.



Smith explains his motivation for helping others, “My true desire is to share this message and content with as many Air Force bases and as many folks as possible with the goal of truly making a difference and positive impact.”



After 26 years of service in the Air Force, Smith worked in the corporate sector for nearly a decade until his mentors encouraged him to take one step beyond personal growth, and use his experience to promote leadership principles through coaching and teaching. A core part of Smith’s doctrine is decision-making, which he describes as an art and science where confidence precedes commitment.



“The art of the equation is being efficient, effective and impactful when processing the different options you might have,” said Smith. “The overlap is the balance between the two – being intentional about processing the data, having the courage to make the decision, announce it and then press on.”



Smith helps create a customized plan of success for teams and individuals, which can be broken down into four parts: Discover, Dedicate, Develop and Demonstrate. According to Smith, the final stage is the most important, where plans and resources are ultimately up to the individual to employ consistently.



“We are hip-to-hip while uncovering, unpacking and raising self-awareness,” said Smith. “Even with all the data and an amazing development plan that we agree on and co-created, when it’s time to act, it’s all on the individual.”



Individual-driven results involving the empowerment of others are an integral part of the growth process. Smith understands how plans may be met with reluctance from employers when communicating personal goals.



“Advocate for your success from a place of contribution and value,” said Smith. “When you do that, success will occur by default. With regards to navigating potential resistance, going into the situation with clarity on the ‘why’ you are bringing this to the table in the first place, will many times head off or minimize resistance.”



Conversely, Smith recognizes how a lack of motivation, rather than understanding, can inhibit personal progress toward a goal.



The reflective questions he uses to prompt them are "Help me understand why you feel staying where you are will serve you any better now than it has up to this point," said Smith. "Can you honestly look at yourself in the mirror and the eye, and believe you are completely happy and satisfied with the results of not changing?"



Smith’s forward approach speaks to internal reflection because he recognizes that external value will naturally follow on the leader’s part. Another aspect of his decisiveness involves the ability to rest when hoping for sustained results.



“The solution to this concern is an increased level of conscious awareness around knowing when to take a break to pause, reflect, recover and reengage,” said Smith. “When you truly know your core purpose and create a life in alignment with it, realizing stress indicators, anxiety and potential burnout will become very clear.”



People experience stress indicators through the notion of what constitutes an unpleasant experience. Smith reveals how an individual’s aversions may require an impartial evaluation of a negative, subconscious attitude toward a situation.



“In the case of a negative bias toward something, the process in validating whether it’s factual or not, is to evaluate where it came from and how you received it,” said Smith.

He encourages individuals to consider questions like “Is it still valid based on objectivity and how does the bias serve me?”



Discarding unnecessary internal baggage allows positive qualities to take its place. Smith uses compassion as an example of a positive attribute that contributes to efficiency, effectiveness and overall impact.



“The main way that compassion factors into those things is that it allows us, as individuals, to act in a way that considers the feelings of others with increased levels of awareness and humility” said Smith. “Leveraging compassion at the right time, in the right place and for the right reason are keys to making it a powerful ally that can truly touch and inspire others.”



Senior Master Sgt. Ayana Hodges, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Operations Support Division superintendent, helped coordinate Smith’s workshop in support of the AFMAO team. She appreciated the transparency and growth he lent over the course of his stay.



“Dr. Mike’s genuine care and passion for people is truly evident not only in the leadership principles he shared over two days, but in his overall disposition, communication style, approach and experiences,” said Hodges. “He creates the perfect atmosphere for any leader and professional to become vulnerable in that moment – that is where true growth begins.”



Smith finds fulfillment in the care of others and extends his gratitude toward the base personnel attending his workshop. He summarizes his thoughts with an analogy comparing turbulent times with peaceful seasons.



“It’s so hard sometimes to realize that in every situation, whether we perceive it to be good or bad, failure or success, a step forward or two backward, there’s always something of value to be learned,” said Smith. “We just have to pull ourselves out of the emotion long enough to see the rainbow through the storm clouds when times are rough, while not taking the smooth sailing times for granted.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 15:12 Story ID: 479336 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMAO hosts motivational leadership speaker, by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.