10th Mountain Division Climbs to Glory during First-ever Commando Summit

Photo By Sgt. Jaidon Novinska | Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 10th Mountain Division,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jaidon Novinska | Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, ascend Cascade Mountain during Commando Summit Aug. 21, 2024, in the Adirondack Mountain Range. For the first time in the division's history, Commando Summit showcased teams from across Fort Drum conquering all 46 high peaks in the Adirondack Mountain Range in a single day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

FORT DRUM, New York (Aug. 21, 2024) – More than 200 Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) ascended and conquered all 46 High Peaks in the Adirondack Mountain Range during Operation Commando Summit, Aug. 20-21.



The operation honored the division’s history and legacy as an elite alpine and mountain unit, emphasizing team-level warfighting functions and adaptability to the modern battlefield.



Before dawn, Soldiers and leaders from across the division piled into vehicles, preparing to embark on a historic adventure. This would be the first time in 10th Mountain Division (LI) and New York state history that one organization submitted all 46 Adirondack High Peaks in a single day.



Established in 1943, the 10th Mountain Division was formed for high-altitude mountaineering and alpine combat. Stationed at Camp Hale, Colorado, the division trained in rugged, mountainous conditions before deploying to Italy during World War II.



Sgt. 1st Class John Pearson, an operations noncommissioned officer and master mountaineer with 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, spoke about the importance of continuing the division’s legacy of mountaineering.



“This event is a poignant reminder of who we are, where we came from, and where we are headed,” Pearson said. “Our heritage as mountain warriors is vital to our identity, and we embrace it fully as we look forward to the challenges that lie ahead.”



Throughout both days, the teams conquered many peaks, feeling pride and satisfaction in themselves and as members of the division. Not only did they conquer challenging mountains, but they also made history in doing so.



Capt. Alister McKee, a native of Lake Placid and commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, spoke about the significance and impact of the operation.



“I’m a native of the Adirondacks, and growing up, the 46 High Peaks were always something you wanted to aspire to climb,” McKee said. “The fact that the 10th Mountain Division can go out there and summit them at the same time really speaks to me as a native of the area.”



As the 10th Mountain Division (LI) trains to fight in modern combat, operations like Commando Summit enhance overall lethality, endurance, and mountaineering skills for the modern battlefield.



An important aspect of Commando Summit was the emphasis on team-level warfighting functions, allowing leaders at the lowest level to make critical decisions, which Pearson commented on.



“Leaders making decisions at small levels to mitigate risk have long-standing impacts on the overall mission effectiveness,” he said. “If we don’t empower our junior leaders to make decisions, they won’t be able to effectively do it in a combat scenario.”



Lt. Col. Max Ferguson, commander of 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, also emphasized the importance of team-level training.



“When you train in an alpine environment, you can’t put a whole company on a ridgeline or summit,” Ferguson said. “It forces junior leaders to operate decentralized across wider areas.”



Ferguson also spoke about using mountainous and alpine terrain to win future fights.



“The mountains don’t care who you are, or what flag you wear on your shoulder,” Ferguson said. “They are rugged and wild.”



“When you learn how to operate within those mountains, you can use and leverage them to your advantage to destroy the enemy.”