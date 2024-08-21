Same skills, new role: How one employee found career growth at DLA

Many people have asked me why I made what seems like a dramatic career change from communications and media to project management. The two fields appear vastly different at first glance. However, I’m sharing my story to highlight that skills in one field can yield success in another.



My journey began with a deep-rooted passion for marketing and communications, intertwined with an early fascination for the IT world. Growing up, I spent countless hours with my father as he built computers in our garage, nurturing my curiosity about technology. This dual interest led me to pursue a bachelor's degree in marketing, and I quickly learned the importance of digital and online presence. To bridge my passion for communication with a robust understanding of information systems, I earned a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in information systems.



I believe my journey underscores the value of having a diverse skill set and the importance of continuing to learn and adapt in any career.

In my previous role as public affairs director for DLA Disposition Services, I led a team that transformed from one of the smallest and least known in the agency to a highly respected group that garnered multiple DLA and Defense Department journalism awards in writing, video, graphic design and photography. Leading this team enabled me to shift the office focus to a more proactive approach of openly sharing DLA’s story and the impact our agency has not only for warfighters, but also in the communities where we all live.



While I was proud of what we’d accomplished as a public affairs team, I wanted to explore new challenges and opportunities for growth. As someone who’s still rather early in her career and a single mom, it was crucial for me to find a role that allowed me to stay near my support network in Michigan. Moving to the Enterprise Service Delivery Project Management Office with DLA Information Operations, the agency’s IT division, allowed that. It’s also let me to apply my communications expertise in new ways, ensuring that I could keep growing professionally while honoring my commitment to work-life balance.



As a project manager, I’m leveraging skills that were central to my success in public affairs. From creating talking points and engaging presentations to developing action plans and project milestones, my marketing and communications background prove essential. I use these skills to craft messages for senior leaders, coordinate with various teams and serve as a liaison with our strategic partner, the Defense Information Systems Agency. For example, I’ve delivered presentations ranging from detailed PowerPoint briefings to live discussions and written reports, ensuring that complex strategies are communicated clearly and effectively to employees at all levels of the organization.



Leveraging my communications expertise, I’m able to translate complex technical concepts into clear, actionable plans that resonate with stakeholders. This ensures that everyone, from senior leaders to project teams, is aligned and working toward common goals. My public affairs experience also taught me to anticipate potential reactions and proactively manage feedback. By telling the story of our progress in a way that resonates with stakeholders, I help my division earn trust as various teams work together to deliver IT services that our users need and depend on daily.



The transition hasn’t always been easy though. One of the most challenging aspects of my move has been mastering IT lingo and acronyms, as well as adapting to a more structured, process-oriented environment with additional layers of checks and balances. In my public affairs role, I coordinated cross functionally and with strategic partners, often serving as the final authority on communications. As a project manager, I’ve had to adjust to a system where decisions require multiple levels of approval and consensus from various subject matter experts, deferring to a senior leader for final decision-making authority. While that means I’m no longer in charge, I’ve learned to appreciate and value my ability to contribute to outcomes I wouldn’t have had input in as a public affairs director.



Transitioning to project management has clearly helped me merge my passion of communications and IT while contributing meaningfully to my agency's goals. My experience has shown that project management and communication aren’t as different as they may seem. The skills required in both fields often parallel each other, making the transition more intuitive.



I encourage others to explore opportunities beyond their current career field and broaden their horizons as they continue contributing to DLA’s mission. Even if these opportunities appear different on the surface, they may align well with your skills and passions, leading to new and fulfilling career paths.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

For information on available opportunities with DLA, visit https://dla.usajobs.gov.

