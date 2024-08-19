Türkiye-based Army unit celebrates Army’s 249th

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Ysiey Cosme, National Support Element operations noncommissioned officer for Co....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Ysiey Cosme, National Support Element operations noncommissioned officer for Co. A, Allied Forces South Battalion, cuts a cake during the 249th Army Birthday celebration June 14 in Izmir, Türkiye. For 249 years, America’s Army has challenged, empowered and equipped Soldiers, because Be All You Can Be is more than a slogan, it’s a way of life. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

IZMIR, Türkiye – Company A, Allied Forces South Battalion hosted an event highlighting the U.S. Army’s birthday during a ceremony here June 14.



“On June 14 we celebrated the U.S. Army’s 249th anniversary,” said Sgt. Ysiey Cosme, National Support Element operations noncommissioned officer. “We had the opportunity to share our military history with our sister branches in the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps along with some service members from our NATO allies, Türkiye, France, Spain and Italy.”



During the ceremony Sgt. 1st Class Blagoy Pogoncheff, NATO Communications and Information Agency senior administrative noncommissioned officer, read a brief history of the U.S. Army to participants, and Cosme cut the birthday cake.



“Celebrating the Army birthday is important because it reminds us of our history, where we started and how far we have come since the Army was first established in 1775,” said Cosme. “Our Soldiers, civilian employees and families have supported our nation, bearing true faith and allegiance to the country, the U.S. Constitution, the Army, our units and fellow team members from our sister services and our NATO allies and partners.”



“Ceremonies such as this one reinforce our commitment to our nation and our alliances and help showcase the common values we share such as loyalty, honor and selfless service,” said Cosme.



For 249 years, America’s Army has challenged, empowered and equipped Soldiers, because Be All You Can Be is more than a slogan, it’s a way of life.