Sgt. Ysiey Cosme, National Support Element operations noncommissioned officer for Co. A, Allied Forces South Battalion, cuts a cake during the 249th Army Birthday celebration June 14 in Izmir, Türkiye. For 249 years, America’s Army has challenged, empowered and equipped Soldiers, because Be All You Can Be is more than a slogan, it’s a way of life. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 02:31
|Photo ID:
|8604007
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-A5025-1001
|Resolution:
|307x446
|Size:
|78.98 KB
|Location:
|IZMIR, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Türkiye-based Army unit celebrates Army’s 249th
