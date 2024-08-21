Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Türkiye-based Army unit celebrates Army’s 249th

    Türkiye-based Army unit celebrates Army’s 249th

    IZMIR, TURKEY

    06.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army NATO

    Sgt. Ysiey Cosme, National Support Element operations noncommissioned officer for Co. A, Allied Forces South Battalion, cuts a cake during the 249th Army Birthday celebration June 14 in Izmir, Türkiye. For 249 years, America’s Army has challenged, empowered and equipped Soldiers, because Be All You Can Be is more than a slogan, it’s a way of life. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 02:31
    Photo ID: 8604007
    VIRIN: 240614-A-A5025-1001
    Resolution: 307x446
    Size: 78.98 KB
    Location: IZMIR, TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    T&uuml;rkiye-based Army unit celebrates Army&rsquo;s 249th

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download