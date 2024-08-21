USACE Far East District welcomes Col. Jeremiah Willis as its 39th Commander

Photo By Sang Song O | Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) –...... read more read more Photo By Sang Song O | Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) – Pacific Ocean Division (POD) commanding general, passes the district colors to Col. Jeremiah J. Willis, the incoming commander of the USACE Far East District (FED), during a change of command ceremony held at River Bend Golf Course, USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, August 21, 2024. Willis, who most recently served as the Command Engineer for the Joint Special Operations Command, brings extensive leadership experience and expertise to his new role as the 39th Commander of FED. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. O, Sang Song) see less | View Image Page

USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) –Far East District (FED) held a change of command ceremony on August 21, 2024, during which Col. Heather A. Levy relinquished command to Col. Jeremiah J. Willis. Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, USACE Pacific Ocean Division commander, presided over the event at Riverbend Golf Course on Camp Humphreys, South Korea.



During the ceremony, Goetz expressed his gratitude to Levy for her exceptional leadership over the past two years. He highlighted her contributions to the success of FED, including the execution of over $6.8 billion in U.S. and host nation-funded construction projects.



"[Levy], you've done a tremendous job," Goetz said. "In the blink of an eye, you and your team have accomplished incredible things. Your leadership has been instrumental in bridging cultures and ensuring the success of this unique district."



Goetz also welcomed Willis and his family to the Far East District, emphasizing the challenges and opportunities ahead.



"[Willis], big shoes to fill, but you're ready," Goetz said. "The same team that supported Heather now has your back, and I have full confidence that you'll lead this district to even greater heights."



In her farewell remarks, Levy reflected on her time as the 38th commander, expressing her deep appreciation for the team she led. "It has been the privilege of my career to serve on this team," she said. "I am honored to have been part of these critical efforts, and more importantly, to have done it with my teammates at the Far East District."



Levy also acknowledged the unique challenges faced by FED, given its role as the only permanent warfighting district within USACE. She highlighted the district's critical contributions to maintaining stability in Northeast Asia, including the delivery of key "fight tonight" capabilities and infrastructure projects across the Korean Peninsula.



As Levy transitions to her new role within U.S. Forces Korea, she thanked her family, colleagues, and the district's workforce for their unwavering support. "The Engineer motto is one of my favorites – ‘Essayons,’ meaning let us try,” she said. “We will find a way through the obstacles. This is true only through the dedication of the Far East District team and our partners."



Taking the podium as the new commander, Willis expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead such a distinguished team. "It is both an honor and a privilege to stand here this afternoon taking command of such a great district," he said.



He thanked Levy for her outstanding leadership and for ensuring a smooth transition. "I am taking over an amazing team, and that is due to you setting such a high standard," he said.



Looking forward, Willis emphasized his commitment to strengthening partnerships with Korean stakeholders and continuing the district's legacy of excellence. "As we move forward together, I look forward to achieving great, lasting results and tackling new challenges with the same dedication that defines this district," he said.



As Willis assumes command, the Far East District will continue its mission of delivering quality programs and infrastructure in support of U.S. and ROK forces, ensuring readiness and stability in the region.



For more information about USACE Far East District, visit FED’s website: https://www.pof.usace.army.mil.