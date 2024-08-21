Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Far East District welcomes Col. Jeremiah Willis as its 39th Commander

    USACE Far East District welcomes Col. Jeremiah Willis as its 39th Commander

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Sang Song O 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) – Pacific Ocean Division (POD) commanding general, passes the district colors to Col. Jeremiah J. Willis, the incoming commander of the USACE Far East District (FED), during a change of command ceremony held at River Bend Golf Course, USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, August 21, 2024. Willis, who most recently served as the Command Engineer for the Joint Special Operations Command, brings extensive leadership experience and expertise to his new role as the 39th Commander of FED. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. O, Sang Song)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 23:06
    Photo ID: 8603916
    VIRIN: 240821-O-RQ217-8903
    Resolution: 5120x3413
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Far East District welcomes Col. Jeremiah Willis as its 39th Commander, by Sang Song O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE Far East District welcomes Col. Jeremiah Willis as its 39th Commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Far East District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download