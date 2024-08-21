USACE Far East District welcomes Col. Jeremiah Willis as its 39th Commander

Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz II, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) – Pacific Ocean Division (POD) commanding general, passes the district colors to Col. Jeremiah J. Willis, the incoming commander of the USACE Far East District (FED), during a change of command ceremony held at River Bend Golf Course, USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, August 21, 2024. Willis, who most recently served as the Command Engineer for the Joint Special Operations Command, brings extensive leadership experience and expertise to his new role as the 39th Commander of FED. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. O, Sang Song)

