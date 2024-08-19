Harnessing clean energy: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers -Southwestern Power Administration partnership in power production

Photo By Stacey Reese | Keystone Lake Powerhouse is one of eight hydropower plants located within the Tulsa...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Keystone Lake Powerhouse is one of eight hydropower plants located within the Tulsa District. The plants have 22 hydropower units with a generating capacity of 525 megawatts. The power generated by the Tulsa District is part of the federal power marketed by the Southwestern Power Administration. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. — As demand for electricity peaks with soaring temperatures Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ hydropower mission plays a pivotal role in meeting power demands for millions across multiple states.



Tulsa District operates and maintains eight hydroelectric power plants, comprising 22 units with a generating capacity of 525 megawatts. Seven of the plants are located within eastern Oklahoma with one located just across the border in Texas. The power generated by the Tulsa District is part of the federal power marketed by the Southwestern Power Administration.



“The hydropower plants were designed to ensure water levels in the reservoirs are managed efficiently,” said Beau Biffle chief of hydropower section for Tulsa District.



Established in 1943, the mission of SWPA is to deliver cost-based, wholesale power to six states, ensuring that when customers call for power, especially during peak demand times, the necessary resources are available.



“Southwestern performs long-term planning and coordinates closely with its partners at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make sure that sufficient water is available to meet increased demand for electricity during summer months,” said Beth Nielsen, SWPA public utilities specialist, division of power marketing and transmission strategy. “The interconnected system of hydroelectric generators in our marketing area is carefully balanced so that maximum generation can be achieved during the summer while also taking into consideration other users of the water.”



“As the very first renewable energy source, hydropower has been producing clean, reliable power since it was first introduced commercially in the late 1800s,” said Nielsen. “There is no emission of greenhouse gasses when hydropower is generated and no negative by-products or environmental impacts that occur when mining or drilling for fossil fuels.”



“Hydropower can also benefit aquatic habitats, both upstream and down, providing or avoiding flows when necessary to help sustain native species and vegetation,” said Nielsen.



Money generated through the sale of power by SWPA covers all expenses for operation, maintenance and repayment of capitalized costs related to hydropower projects. Any surplus funds can be sent back to USACE for new capital investment. Any funds not utilized for repayment or new investments are deposited in the U.S. Treasury general fund. Through this process, the federal government can reinvest in USACE infrastructure ensuring the ongoing reliability of these hydropower plants.



“This customer-funded program has allowed the Corps to replace the aging infrastructure across the Tulsa District hydropower fleet,” said Biffle.



To date, this program has funded approximately $500 million of equipment replacements and upgrades within the Tulsa District. This funding allows for continued maintenance of the aging hydropower infrastructure with all hydropower plants in Tulsa District being over 50 years old.

Grid restoration is important for the reliability of the nation's electrical system. The district is registering many plants as black start capable, allowing participation in the system restoration plan managed by SWPA.



“Southwestern and the Corps are partners in generating and selling hydropower for the benefit of the nation,” said Nielsen. “We rely on each other when it comes to making sure the hydropower plants remain reliable and the federal hydropower product remains affordable for Southwestern’s customers and the people they serve.”



Hydropower is perfect for black start due to the ability to start units quickly and easily with no outside power. Since the turbines are powered by water, starting the unit is as simple as opening the gates to get water to pass through the turbines to make them spin. With this capability will come the ability to start the grid in case of a total power blackout.



The partnership with SWPA and USACE provides an ongoing commitment to maintaining and upgrading its hydropower infrastructure ensuring that it will continue to be a cornerstone of the region's energy supply for years to come.



Note: The Tulsa District maintains a hydropower training program to ensure plant maintenance personnel are highly skilled in their specific area of expertise. The program is a 4 year on the job training program with both written and hands-on learning. The trainees must meet standards which are tested on 6-month intervals throughout the program. Most new trainees have completed some college in the technical fields of electrical, mechanical or power generation controls. This specialized background and long-term commitment to training help the Tulsa District retain expert personnel to operate and maintain our power plants. Along with their expertise, the training program builds comradery among the team. Because of the dedication and expertise developed in the hydropower training program, most who complete the program remain in the Tulsa District hydropower program through retirement.