Moody Recreation Area temporarily closing for improvements

CELINA, Tenn. (Aug. 21, 2024) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Moody Recreation Area, to include its boat ramp on the Obey River below Dale Hollow Dam, is temporarily closing Sept. 9, 2024, for improvements.



According to Crystal Tingle, Dale Hollow Lake Resource manager, the work involves refurbishing two existing fishing piers, adding a new pier, and construction for bank stabilization.



“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause visitors, but these improvements are necessary to provide fishing piers that are safe for public use well into the future,” Tingle said.



The repairs and improvements are expected to take approximately two weeks. Hikers and cyclists are also asked to avoid this area. Dale Hollow Dam Day Use Area is nearby and open for recreation, boat launch, and fishing during this closure. For more information about the closure, call the Dale Hollow Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 931-243-3136.



Dale Hollow Dam impounds a length of 61 miles of the Obey River creating Dale Hollow Lake with 620 miles of shoreline, 27,700 acres of water, and 24,842 acres of land for recreational opportunities. Dale Hollow Lake is a vacation destination that borders the Tennessee-Kentucky state line and each year the lake provides recreational opportunities to millions of visitors. Surrounded by a thick expanse of forest, the clear blue lake creates a stunning scenic backdrop for a variety of water and land recreational activities. The temperate climate and relatively long recreation season allow visitors lots of opportunities to fish, hunt, camp, picnic, boat, canoe, hike, scuba dive, ride horseback, and enjoy the great outdoors.



For more information about recreation areas, including campgrounds and making camping reservations, go to www.recreation.gov and perform a search for Dale Hollow Lake.



