I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Leonardo Mullin

Growing up, Staff Sgt. Leonardo Mullin, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter crew chief, had three ambitions: to become a police officer, to become a firefighter or to serve in the military.



Currently, at the 908th Flying Training Wing, he is a military firefighter.



“I got two out of three,” said Mullin. “So, that’s a blessing.”



However, it almost didn’t happen.



Mullin went to college for a while but didn’t feel like it was the right fit. His father, who served in the Marine Corps, advised him to consider a career in the Air Force. So, he went to see a recruiter where he learned that the 908th had a firefighter opening. He signed up immediately and has never regretted the decision.



“What I enjoy most, other than always meeting new people, is you never stop learning in the fire department,” he said. “Just because you learn one skill doesn’t mean you can’t capitalize on it and come up with a better way.”



Mullin, who also serves as a firefighter in his civilian life, admitted that he’d be lying if he said he never became nervous when it came time to respond to an actual fire emergency. He says that the ability to stay calm is the most important attribute to have. It’s a skill that comes naturally to him, but also a skill that can be acquired.



“It’s great to come into the job that way; but, if you’re not that way, you can still learn to get that way,” he said. “It’s all about keeping your head level and relying on your training.”



For Mullin, the most rewarding aspect of serving as a firefighter is helping people and being a positive role mode. He tries to see the bigger picture, not judge others, and create a positive impact wherever he is. That, he claims, is a must for being an effective firefighter.



“There is no I,” he said. “It’s an us type thing, and everybody has to do their part to help each other and work together to accomplish the mission.”



When asked what he’d say to anyone considering a career in the military, firefighting, or any other dream they may have, Mullin simply responded, “Don’t be afraid to try.”



“Don’t get so caught up in your head that you don’t move your feet. If you know what you want, go for it and don’t be afraid of making mistakes. Mistakes happen. Learn form them, capitalize on them and move on.”