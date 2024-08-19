I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Leonardo Mullin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Growing up, Staff Sgt. Leonardo Mullin, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter crew chief, had three ambitions: to become a police officer, to become a firefighter or to serve in the military. Currently, at the 908th Flying Training Wing, he is a military firefighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)