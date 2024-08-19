Wing seeks assistance in establishing Airman’s Attic

Photo By Marnee Losurdo | To provide reservists assistance when they need a helping hand, the 403rd Wing is...... read more read more Photo By Marnee Losurdo | To provide reservists assistance when they need a helping hand, the 403rd Wing is working to establish an Airman’s Attic. The goal is to provide free clothing, uniforms and small household goods, as well as pantry items, to staff sergeants and below during Unit Training Assembly weekends. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo) see less | View Image Page

To provide reservists assistance when they need a helping hand, the 403rd Wing is working to establish an Airman’s Attic.



The goal is to provide free clothing, uniforms and small household goods, as well as pantry items, to staff sergeants and below during Unit Training Assembly weekends.



“The 81st Training Wing has an Airman’s Attic, which is available to reservists, but it’s not open on weekends so our reservists don’t have access,” said Master Sgt. Jared Bryant, 403rd Wing resiliency integrator and first sergeant. “We decided to create our own that way the resources would be available to our members who may be struggling. This ensures the wellbeing and readiness of our members and their families.”



To make the venture a success, Bryant asks members to consider donating clothes hangers, uniforms that are serviceable, gently used clothes in adult and child sizes, blankets, coats, back packs, toys, personal care items, and canned food items.



“We will have a food pantry as well that will have a limit of one bag per family, per visit and will require a referral from the member’s first sergeant, commander or Military and Family Readiness Center,” he said. “We welcome donations such as canned foods and dried goods.



“These donations will have a profound impact for our wing and the surrounding community,” he added.



The Airman’s Attic will be in the 403rd Wing Headquarters, building 223, on the first floor. Once it’s ready to open the wing will announce the hours of operations.



Items should be dropped off to Stacey Huffman, wing process manager, or Bryant in the 403rd Wing Command Section. Call them at 228-377-1934 or 228-377-1445 for more information.