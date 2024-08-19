Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESRON 15 Visits FS Bretagne (D655)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    08.09.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Destroyer Squadron 15, visited the Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D655) to welcome them to Yokosuka, Japan, and discuss future operations August, 8th.

    "Coordination with our allies and partners demonstrates shared dedication to upholding international law and the rules-based order," said Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Destroyer Squadron Fifteen. "Bretagne's presence in the Western Pacific is another clear sign that we stand together to address common maritime challenges and are committed to strengthening international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

    During the visit, Harts had the opportunity to meet with the leadership of Bretagne to include Capt. Audrey Boutteville, commanding officer of Bretagne, and Capitaine de Vaisseau Julien Dubs, the ship’s executive officer.

    Bretagne is currently in port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) ahead of upcoming operations in the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operations.

    DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

