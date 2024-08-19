USACE provides Chickamauga Lock replacement update to Congressional and Senate delegations

Photo By Michael Davis | Tennessee Representative Chuck Fleischmann (center) poses for a group photo with U.S....... read more read more Photo By Michael Davis | Tennessee Representative Chuck Fleischmann (center) poses for a group photo with U.S. Corps of Engineers officials, Tennessee Valley Authority representatives, and other congressional and senatorial staff delegations during a tour of the Chickamauga Lock replacement project in Chattanooga, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2024. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District hosted U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-3), Chairman of the House Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Subcommittee; U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn; and delegations from other senate and congressional staff at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project on Aug. 20, 2024, to receive an update on project delivery and the importance of the lock replacement to the region’s economy.



“I think today we are seeing further evidence of the great progress that’s being made here at Chickamauga Lock,” said Chairman Fleischmann. “For the past 14 years, I have worked to fund this new lock, which is critically important to waterway traffic, not only here in Chattanooga, but up and down east Tennessee, from Alabama up to Knoxville.”



The Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project includes the design and construction of a new 110-foot by 600-foot navigation lock. The new lock is required because of structural deficiencies resulting from physical expansion of the concrete structure in the existing lock.



As USACE officials guided the tour, they pointed out differences in the current lock, the capabilities of the new lock and how it will reduce commercial lockage times by 80 percent. They also highlighted areas where maintenance had been performed on the current lock to continue to try to extend the lifespan of the aging infrastructure.



Also attending the Chickamauga Lock update and tour was staff from U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville’s office, staff from U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty’s office, representatives from the Tennessee Valley Authority, and senior USACE leadership.



“It was awesome to have Chairman Fleischmann here today,” said Edward Belk, USACE director of civil works. “He’s been so helpful in getting this project funded, and of course Senator Blackburn and all the delegations here just shows how important this project is and it puts a lot of pressure on us to deliver on the expectations that the nation has for Chickamauga Lock.”



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.