Ft. McClellan opens first-of-its-kind Samuel Adams Brewhouse on National Guard base

Soldiers, full-time staff, and local retirees are now able to enjoy cold beer and great food at the Samuel Adams Brewhouse, following a weekend grand opening on the Fort McClellan Training Center near Anniston.



There are five Samuel Adams Brewhouses, which boast a variety of food, full bar, and recreation room, across active-duty Army bases. This is the first such facility on any National Guard installation.



“We’ve been working for the past ten-ish years to establish some type of food, beverage, and recreation area for the Soldiers that are here,” said Col. Robert Griggs, director for Ft. McClellan Training Center. “What initially began as a rec center to give them a place to hang out, play pool, and watch TV when they're not training kind of graduated into building this new facility.”



According to Micheal Dunn, the pub’s manager, they have the “coldest beer and best food in the area” and he and his staff are excited and proud to serve the Soldiers who serve the state and country. He said he and his staff have received a lot of positive feedback during their soft opening over the past few weeks.



“We wanted to create a food and beverage operation on the installation so Soldier’s have somewhere to go when they're not training without having to leave the base,” explained Griggs.



This year, Fort McClellan has undergone a lot of construction as part of ongoing modernization plans for the installation. A new, state-of-the-art barracks facility is also greeting Soldiers, Marines, and partners training on the post. Although the Brewhouse wasn’t directly a part of the modernization plans, Griggs says the timing couldn’t be better.



“Soldiers want to work somewhere that represents a professional, state-of-the-art, new atmosphere,” said Griggs. “We increased our capacity to be able to house units coming through, and now these units will have more options for R&R while they’re here. It just so happens that it's all kind of synching up together.”



Currently, the menu is still being fine-tuned and might change overtime, according to Dunn. He said Brewhouse staff hopes to cater to the needs and wants of the Soldiers and even plan to host events in the future.



The Samuel Adams brew house will serve anyone with base access including current service members, veterans, civilian employees, dependents anyone with a valid military I.D. Initial operating hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with limited food service from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

