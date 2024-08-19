National Aviation Week: Military spouses explore relevance and efficiency of Team DCARNG Aviation

Photo By Ayan Sheikh | The District of Columbia Army Aviation Command provides spouse orientation flights...... read more read more Photo By Ayan Sheikh | The District of Columbia Army Aviation Command provides spouse orientation flights during family day at Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Va., on August 11, 2024. In addition to a capabilities brief presented by the State Aviation Officer and senior leaders, spouses and family members learned more about DCARNG assets to include rotary-wing and fixed-wing operational support airlifts, medical evacuation capabilities, and interagency partnerships. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh) see less | View Image Page

DAVISON ARMY AIRFIELD, Va. — On a pleasantly warm Sunday in August, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Corey Hannon, along with several of his colleagues at Davison Army Airfield had the chance to show their loved ones what it’s like to work at District of Columbia Army Aviation Command.



As a medevac instructor pilot, Detachment 2 Company G 2-104th, Hannon’s main job involves saving lives.



“I take care, treat, and evacuate casualties or patients from the battlefield or in between hospitals,” he said. “Then my additional job is to train all backseaters to fly and get progressed in the (UH-60 Black Hawk) helicopter.”



Flight medics play a crucial role in providing medical care and evacuation services to soldiers. Their job is demanding, and Hannon says the ability to directly save lives makes it worthwhile.



“Being a flight medic in the Army is the best job. I think the training we get, the protocols that we have allows us to push ourselves and give the soldiers the highest-level care possible,” Hannon added.



So, when the District of Columbia Army Aviation Command announced they were providing spouse orientation flights during family day at Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Va., Hannon invited his wife and parents to the base.



Spouses and family members spent the day learning about DCARNG assets which include rotary-wing and fixed-wing operational support airlifts, medical evacuation capabilities, and interagency partnerships. For most of the spouses, this was the first time inside a Black Hawk or Lakota helicopter.



Loved ones also learned that the D.C. National Guard's aviation medevac team has been deployed to locations across the globe and have supported local first responders and various military operations. Notably, the medevac team was crucial in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, with personnel responding to the Pentagon and transporting casualties to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.



Senior leaders also shared the most recent successes achieved by DCARNG—which was ranked first in the nation in operating readiness rates for the routine upkeep of Blackhawk helicopters. To keep helicopters flying safely, aircraft are put through regular maintenance schedule. Even if the helicopter is performing well, they still undergo routine checks and maintenance, which depends on the number of hours they have been operated.



“It's just a testament to the discipline and the training efficiency of our maintainers,” said Lt. Col. Ryan L. Rooks, State Army Aviation Officer, during the capabilities brief orientation portion of the day.



The D.C. National Guard’s Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, commanding general (Interim); Brig. Gen. Leland L. Blanchard II, adjutant general (TAG), and Brig. Gen. Craig M. Maceri, commander, Land Component Command, were in attendance and took the opportunity to thank family members for their dedicated support and sacrifices.



“When we go off to training or on a deployment, we're focused on the mission, and then we're relying on you to take care of everything else back home. And that's a tall order. So, I just want to say thank you,” said Brig. Gen. Maceri.



Brig. Gen. Blanchard also pointed out that the mere presence of advanced military aircraft can serve as a deterrent for potential adversaries.



“Having that ability to deploy, fight, and win our nation's wars, and maintaining a high level of proficiency is amazing,” he said.



Senior leaders also provided a safety demonstration for family members before they buckled up and rode on the Blackhawk helicopters and shared the scenic flight path that included flying by the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials.



Staff Sgt. Corey Hannon was one of the pilots for the day and he was excited to have his wife, Kellie, get a glimpse into his professional world.



“She knows that I go flying helicopters. But as far as understanding, I think this is amazing to show kind of what we do, how it looks, how it feels. She's very nervous.”



Similarly, Melanie Bonilla was excited to attend DCARNG’s family day festivities because it meant seeing what her brother, Specialist Adriannel Garcia Candelaria, a maintenance mechanic for Black Hawk helicopters, does each day.



“I think it’s a great experience, she said. “I get to see firsthand what they do and how they work on the Blackhawks.”



In addition to learning about their loved one's careers, Staff Stg. Hannon says the invitation was an opportunity for those interested in a career in the aviation, to gain some knowledge.



“I’ll tell you, my first seven years as a ground medic, I didn't know the first thing about aviation. There are so many different facets of aviation, whether it's assault, medevac or troop movement, there are so many options people can pursue,” he explained.



Another family member who visited Davison Airfield for family day was Shelby McNab who had some reservation before her orientation flight experience. However, that feeling did not last.



“It was super cool. I texted my husband from the air and said ‘OK! I get it now,’” she beamed.