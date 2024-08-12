Officials recognize dynamic couple that spent decades supporting navigation

Courtesy Photo | Gary and Judi Fleeman pose together during a retirement celebration July 31, 2024, in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Gary and Judi Fleeman pose together during a retirement celebration July 31, 2024, in Ten Mile, Tennessee. They both culminated more than 51 combined years of federal government service supporting navigation missions together on the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. (USACE Photo by Melissa Kear) see less | View Image Page

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 16, 2024) – Gary and Judi Fleeman recently culminated a combined 51 years supporting navigation missions together on the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. When they decided to retire together, Corps officials made it a point to thank and duly recognize this dynamic couple for their tremendous impact and many years of service.



Tennessee River Operations Manager Tom Hale and Navigation Facilities Manager for the East Tennessee River Area Matt Emmons presented both Gary and Judi the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal July 31, 2024, in appreciation of their respective efforts and to wish them well as they navigate their lives into retirement.



Gary began his USACE career in 2001 as a mechanic in the Maintenance Section at Old Hickory Lock on the Cumberland River in Old Hickory, Tennessee. He went through the formal Lock Operator Training Program in 2003 and then worked as an operator and mechanic at Fort Loudoun Lock on the Tennessee River in Lenoir City, Tennessee, until 2016. He then served as superintendent for the new Regional Rivers Repair Fleet before becoming lockmaster at Watts Bar Lock on the Tennessee River in Decatur, Tennessee, a position he held until retirement.



Emmons presented the award to Gary on behalf of Lt. Col. Robert W. Green, Nashville District commander, for exceptional and exemplary performance of duties supporting the navigation mission with the R3F and as lockmaster at Watts Bar Lock.



Gary possessed a strong reputation for having a very high level of technical competence. The Nashville District and Great Lakes and Ohio River Division benefitted greatly over the years at different projects as he solved complex repair actions.



“In the last chapter of his career as lockmaster, he led the Watts Bar team through significant changes in operations and made major upgrades to the project that enhanced both operations and maintenance activities,” Emmons said. “He took time to mentor others and pass along his lessons learned, which has benefitted me personally as his supervisor, as well as his competent team at Watts Bar Lock.”



Judi began her journey with USACE in 1996 in a temporary position at Fort Loudoun Lock as the Navigation Office assistant for Tom Hood at the East Tennessee River Area Office. While in this position she received training and implemented use of the Corps of Engineers Financial Management System. She then served in a part time position as a navigation clerk. In 1998, she moved back to her first job permanently. In 2007, the Corps promoted her into a program analyst position, a post she served in until retirement.



Tennessee River Operations Manager Tom Hale said Judi’s accomplishments and contributions were numerous and significant.



“More importantly is the admiration and respect gained from team members, peers, management and customers for the mark she made on all,” Hale said. “Judi not only made a huge difference but also touched a lot of lives along her professional journey.”



Judi said over the course of their USACE careers, they both enjoyed the challenge of the ever-changing workloads and personal adjustments required to meet those challenges.



“We were always proud of saying that we worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers because we made a difference in people’s lives in so many ways. Even though the various jobs we had were only a small part, it was still an important part of a larger well-oiled machine that protected resources, enabled river navigation,” and supported disaster mitigation, Judi said.



Gary served on the Nashville District Dive Team from 2001 to 2016, which provided additional opportunities to serve in several other districts and USACE divisions. He also worked on the Emergency Management Planning and Response Team. That opportunity allowed him to deploy in support of disaster response missions like Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Delta in 2020.



In departing USACE, they said they are both proud of each other and their respective accomplishments over the years. In retirement, they plan on traveling in their motorhome and exploring across North America and spending time with family, especially with grandchildren.



“Gary and I have worked hard all our lives; it’s time to play now,” Judy added.



Gary and Judi were high school sweethearts long before they joined the Corps of Engineers. They lived in nearby towns and met while taking an auto mechanics class sponsored by the Claiborne County Vocational School. They married not long after high school in 1982 and began their incredible journey and life of service together.



