    U.S. Army Brings Nanotechnology, Robotic Systems to Shreveport’s Geek’d Con

    SHREVEPORT , LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Story by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    SHREVEPORT, La. — U.S. Army’s 705th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company team members and local Army Recruiters are scheduled to give a peek into the world of STEM careers in the Army during Geek’d Con at the Convention Center, August 16-18.
    Event goers can witness and experience the Army’s leading-edge nanotechnology and robotics systems in the Captain Shreve Ballroom Friday, August 16, 5p.m. to 9p.m.; Saturday, August 17, 9a.m. to 7p.m.; and Sunday, August 18, 10a.m. to 5p.m.
    U.S. Army Soldiers, 1st Lt. Chase Lewis, Sgt. Chanse Raymod and Sgt. William Pellicier— who have deployed as personnel in special operations—will be on-site for public and media engagement.
    “This crowd is full of America’s best and brightest individuals, so our [U.S. Army] participation is not happenstance,” Lewis said. “We want to encourage the best people our country has to offer by showing them just some of the best technology we have to offer, the setting is perfect at a convention like this.”
    The Army’s booth at Shreveport’s Geek’d Con 2024 will feature the technology listed below.
    U.S. Army Technology and Equipment on Exhibit
    Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS II)
    Teledyne FLIR Black Hornet Nano Drone System
    Common Robotic System (CRS-I) EOD Robotic Platform
    EOD Generation 8 Bomb Suit
    EOD Generation 9 Bomb Suit Helmet
    MK 2 .50 Cal Dearmer
    Inert Ordnance for Display

    For more information about the visiting EOD team or to coordinate an interview contact our office, or 1st Lt. Tyler Edwards tyler.t.edwards.mil@army.mil, or (224)-419-2309.

