New headquarters building promises enhanced capability for Kentucky Guard

Photo By Dale Greer | Officials cut the ceremonial ribbon to dedicate a new Kentucky National Guard Joint...... read more read more Photo By Dale Greer | Officials cut the ceremonial ribbon to dedicate a new Kentucky National Guard Joint Force Headquarters building at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., Aug. 13, 2024. The 63,000 square-foot, $15.9 million facility marks a new era of increased operational efficiency, with the top command elements of both the Kentucky Army and Air National Guard being located at the same site for the first time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer) see less | View Image Page

The Kentucky National Guard dedicated a state-of-the-art office building Tuesday to serve as home to Joint Force Headquarters, marking a new era of increased operational capability, officials said.



The $15.9 million, 63,000 square-foot facility will bring the top command staffs of the Kentucky Army and Air National Guard together under the same roof for the first time, said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard.



“This building enables us to consolidate everything from the Kentucky National Guard command group, our personnel office, our physical security and intelligence office, our operations and training office, and our human resources office,” Lamberton said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Boone National Guard Center here. “It hugely increases our efficiency and how we work together as an organization.



“Whether it’s us responding to a domestic operations scenario, a weather-related incident, a civil disturbance, or we’re sending some of our service members overseas, this enables us to be a more efficient organization, a more collaborative organization and, quite simply, an organization that is prepared to evolve even further.”



The building will serve as the foundation of a new “campus” concept for Boone National Guard Center, which has been home base to the Kentucky Army National Guard for seven decades, said John Barger, deputy construction facility management officer. Many of the structure’s occupants are moving from existing facilities that were overcrowded and inefficient. The space they now make available by relocating will be repurposed to enhance numerous duty sections in other facilities, all of which will be connected by footpaths to headquarters. There are even plans to add a modern parade field.



“We’ve been making do for so long, but the campus-style vision is pretty near complete with this new facility,” Barger said. “Overall functionality of Boone Center is definitely going to improve. Quality of life is going to improve. This is a transformational event.”



Gov. Andy Beshear, speaking to hundreds of Kentucky Guard troops and guests at the ribbon-cutting, agreed.



“This headquarters brings to fruition a vision that started back in 2005, when we sought to transform this 1950s-era installation into a modern campus setting that will meet our needs for generations to come,” Beshear said. “It provides our personnel with the resources and the environment needed to continue their vital work in service to our state and nation.



“This state-of-the-art complex is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the very best resources to the very best servicemen and women. I've seen firsthand what facilities like this can mean because this facility, like the Emergency Operations Center and the Army Air Support Facility, both housed here, will continue to help us to direct missions ranging from national defense to emergency response.



“In times of need, our National Guard has always been there for us, often leaving their own families in times of crisis to help others. You've made our entire Commonwealth a safer place because of your work. Now, at the completion of this new headquarters, we know you'll remain ready and equipped to respond to that next mission. So today, we mark historic progress for Boone Center and the Kentucky National Guard.”



In addition to command staff, the new facility will serve as home to the chaplain corps, public affairs, staff judge advocate and the Inspector General’s Office.



The building is certified as ecologically efficient, boasting photo-voltaic solar-energy cells on the roof, specially treated and shaded windows, copious use of natural lighting, and climate control systems that reduce energy consumption when the building is unoccupied, Barger said.