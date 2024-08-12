NMRTC Beaufort Naval Hospital Tour

Photo By Lindsay Schreiber | Beaufort S.C.- On August 12th, 2024, Col Fred Glencamp of Marine Corps Recruit Depot...... read more read more Photo By Lindsay Schreiber | Beaufort S.C.- On August 12th, 2024, Col Fred Glencamp of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island visited Navy Medicine Readiness and Training command (NMRTC), Naval Hospital Beaufort. He was guided around the hospital by Capt. Tracy Isaac, Capt. Cecilia Brown, and Command Master Chief Joesph Matthews. The leaders also sat down to discuss the resources that NMRTC Beaufort offers to support the Making of Marines mission at MCRD Parris Island. see less | View Image Page

Beaufort S.C.- On August 12th, 2024, Col Fred Glencamp of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island visited Navy Medicine Readiness and Training command (NMRTC), Naval Hospital Beaufort. He was guided around the hospital by Capt. Tracy Isaac, Capt. Cecilia Brown, and Command Master Chief Joesph Matthews. The leaders also sat down to discuss the resources that NMRTC Beaufort offers to support the Making of Marines mission at MCRD Parris Island.