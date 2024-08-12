Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Beaufort Naval Hospital Tour [Image 1 of 4]

    NMRTC Beaufort Naval Hospital Tour

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- On August 12th, 2024, Col Fred Glencamp of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island visited Navy Medicine Readiness and Training command (NMRTC), Naval Hospital Beaufort. He was guided around the hospital by Capt. Tracy Isaac, Capt. Cecilia Brown, and Command Master Chief Joesph Matthews. The leaders also sat down to discuss the resources that NMRTC Beaufort offers to support the Making of Marines mission at MCRD Parris Island.

