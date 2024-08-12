The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract to Diversified Construction of Oklahoma, Inc., of Edmond, Aug. 14, to perform construction by repair to a water tank at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, Oklahoma.



The $1.7 million contract allows for replacement of a ground mount water tank at MCAAP.



Through its Military Construction mission, the Tulsa District provides design, construction, remodeling, and renovation services to six Army and Air Force installations in Oklahoma and Texas.



McAlester Army Ammunition Plant is a subordinate unit of the Joint Munitions Command, which provides global sustainment across the Army through ammunition production, storage, distribution, and demilitarization.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 Story ID: 478800 Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US Tulsa District awards $1.7 million construction contract to Oklahoma company, by Brannen Parrish