Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District awards $1.7 million construction contract to Oklahoma company

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract to Diversified Construction of Oklahoma, Inc., of Edmond, Aug. 14, to perform construction by repair to a water tank at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, Oklahoma.

    The $1.7 million contract allows for replacement of a ground mount water tank at MCAAP.

    Through its Military Construction mission, the Tulsa District provides design, construction, remodeling, and renovation services to six Army and Air Force installations in Oklahoma and Texas.

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant is a subordinate unit of the Joint Munitions Command, which provides global sustainment across the Army through ammunition production, storage, distribution, and demilitarization.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 09:07
    Story ID: 478800
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District awards $1.7 million construction contract to Oklahoma company, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Contracting
    Munitions
    Oklahoma
    Military
    Construction
    Tulsa District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download