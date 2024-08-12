A 3D Smile: Yokota Dental commits to readiness through tech

With modernized technology, the 374th Dental Squadron’s laboratory boasts operational readiness by blending precision and efficiency to ensure Airmen are combat-ready and equipped with the best dental health.



Under class three dental status, which means pending dental treatment, service members cannot deploy. The dental laboratory builds appliances to alleviate this readiness requirement and bring patients out of class three status. By providing these services, the dental laboratory is instrumental in getting service members back on track to focus on the mission at hand, therefore, enhancing the overall readiness rate of Yokota.



Through dental restoration software and 3D printing, the dental laboratory personnel are able to design and construct crowns, bridges, veneers, night guards, and dentures to achieve operational readiness for service members.



“The utilization of dental restoration software enables us to visualize digital renditions of the dental prosthetic in a patient’s mouth before fabrication,” said Staff Sgt. Voltaire Lopez, 374th DS dental laboratory flight chief. “This has decreased our lab turnaround time and increased our efficiency rate.



“Our technicians can now design five to ten night guards in one day and have them 3D printed overnight,” said Lopez. “Before these capabilities, it may take a technician about two days to complete one, sometimes two night guards.”



Not only does the use of modernized technology decrease turnaround time and increase efficiency, it also benefits the lab in a time where manning is sparse.



“There were circumstances in the past where we only had two of our five lab technicians present,” said Lopez. “However, with the help of 3D printing, we were able to fulfill the demands of the clinic and expedite orders as needed at only 20% of our manpower.”



The dental laboratory at Yokota not only provides dental fabrications to the base community, but also renders support to the surrounding U.S. Forces stationed in Japan.



“Not only do we work with other Air Force bases located here,” said Staff Sgt. Jose Salazar, 374th DS NCO in charge. “We also provide lab support for patients from Camp Zama and Atsugi Naval Air Facility.”



These technology advancements have allowed the 374th DS laboratory to redefine efficiency in dental care for Yokota. Innovative solutions, like 3D printing, ensures timely, high-quality treatment that directly enforces mission readiness. The dental laboratory team isn’t just enhancing smiles, but also sustains the capabilities and readiness of Yokota’s Mission Ready Airmen.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.15.2024 21:00 Story ID: 478773 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A 3D Smile: Yokota Dental commits to readiness through tech, by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.