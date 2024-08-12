AFMES Remains Safe and Sound

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Over 6,000 organizations from across the United States, including the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES), participated in this year’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Safe and Sound Week. The event recognizes the successes of workplace health and safety programs, while discovering new information and ideas aimed at keeping America's workers safe.



Mr. Mike Leone, Safety, Environmental and Occupational Health Manager at AFMES, is the catalyst that keeps the annual event running. To both him and the leaders at AFMES, it’s a great way to refresh staff on the location, use, and importance of safety materials located throughout the facility. Had it not been for his time in the United States Coast Guard (USCG), he might have never thought about this field of work.



“My career in safety and emergency management began by accident when I was serving as a Coastguardsman,” Leone says with a chuckle, “I volunteered for a role that was tasked with safety training, inspections and upkeep of all firefighting and lifesaving equipment.”



After his time in the USCG, Mike served under many different roles throughout Kent County, Delaware, and his home state of New York managing massive budgets and, at times, over 130 personnel.



“I’ve been the Chief of a Fire Department, the Director of Emergency Management for Kent County, and County Safety Director, among many other roles,” explains Leone. “During my time in each of these roles, the offices saw various natural and man-made disasters to include a direct response to the 9/11 tragedy. My team was responsible for designing and constructing an Emergency Operations Center and administering a $1.8 million budget.”



Safety awareness is incredibly important at a place like AFMES. Although each lab has its own unique role in the mission, they all carry risks individuals should know about before entering.



“During my time within Emergency Operations at George Washington University (GWU), I really had the opportunity to hone my skills which would prove to be highly valuable here at AFMES,” Mike explains. “There, like here, we oversaw research laboratories and a sizeable morgue operation. Just like at GWU, my goal for the staff at AFMES is to always maintain the “safety first” mentality. Being mindful of your safety and the safety of others proves to increase quality and production.”



In 2016, Mr. Leone and his team rechartered the AFMES Safety Environmental Committee. The committee consists of two volunteer representatives from each division who have a passion for safety. Among many duties, they review policy and procedure to keep up with the ever-evolving world of compliance.



“We also review previous incidents, mishaps and near-misses to assist with leading and lagging indicator trend analysis,” explains Mike. “Incidents are not always specific to a person, but it can also be damage to facilities and equipment. Our ultimate goal is to prevent all losses across the safety spectrum through education and proactive training.”



When AFMES participates in events like OSHA Safe and Sound week, it reaffirms a strong commitment to safety excellence, protecting the equipment and, most importantly, people around us.



“This week gives our employees a chance to participate in some fun, challenging and competitive activities as it relates to our safety program. It’s a time to reflect and take ownership of safety within the AFMES and understand the importance of the program,” he says proudly. “I personally extend my heartfelt thanks to the representatives working this event. I also would like to thank their managers and division chiefs for giving them the time to take on the challenges of the position.”



Mr. Leone wants AFMES staff to know, he could not do his job if it wasn’t for help from the whole team. Operating a large program that requires a lot of attention, due to the nature of regulatory compliance, it would not be possible without a consistent dedicated team of talent.



“There is so much that goes on behind the scenes in our efforts to keep AFMES Safe. A lot more people are involved than just our committee and divisional safety representatives, you know who you are, and I want to say thank you,” says Mike.



As another successful OSHA Safe and Sound Week wraps up at AFMES, the staff will walk away refreshed and eager to continue maintaining their robust safety program. All of this, of course, thanks to Mr. Mike Leone and his team of professionals.

