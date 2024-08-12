Alabama National Guard Adjutant General Promoted

(MONTGOMERY,AL.) The Alabama National Guard's Adjutant General, David K. Pritchett, was promoted to the rank of Major General by Governor Kay Ivey in a ceremony held at the State Capitol in Montgomery, Wednesday, August 14, 2024. This well-deserved and hard-earned achievement is a testament to Maj. Gen. Pritchett's unwavering commitment to service and leadership.



Maj. Gen. Pritchett thanked his family, friends, and peers for attending the event and continued by discussing our current climate. "Things haven't gotten better in the world we live in, I would argue it has probably even gotten worse."



He continued by saying, "We face challenges almost daily from our pacing threat China and our acute threat Russia, while the growing instability in the Middle East continues."



He then stated, "We owe it to our soldiers and airmen to ensure they and their families are taken care of. We must ensure that our formations, both Air and Army are modernized, equipped, and trained to be successful when called up."



Maj. Gen. Pritchett ended with this promise, "That's my pledge to this organization... we will collectively continue to move this organization forward with a standards-based, 'lead from the front' approach."



In a statement from Gov. Kay Ivey, Maj. Gen. Pritchett was praised for his continued accomplishments, “Your leadership and supporting the hundreds of Alabama soldiers deployed to the southern border has been exemplary above all.”



Gov. Ivey continued, “Folks, his character and commitment to excellence has made him the best qualified to lead the Alabama National Guard into the future.”



We are proud to serve under his exemplary leadership and dedication to service.

