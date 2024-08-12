US Army South Soldiers welcome Booker T. Washington Elementary students back to school

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | U.S. Army South Soldiers stand in front of school supplies the unit gathered and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | U.S. Army South Soldiers stand in front of school supplies the unit gathered and donated to students of Booker T. Washington Elementary School in San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024. U.S. Army South adopted the school almost 20 years ago and participates in several events with students and faculty throughout the school year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

The first day of school is always a mix of emotions and challenges. In a heartwarming display of community support, U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), under the leadership of the new commander, Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, once again welcomed students from Booker T. Washington Elementary back to school, Aug 13.



The students were greeted with high fives, smiles, and donated school supplies, marking the continuation of a cherished partnership between the Army unit and the local school.



"It’s an honor for U.S. Army South to partner with and sponsor Booker T. Washington Elementary School," said Ryan. "Over the years, our Soldiers and Civilians have been at this great school for many events, and we will continue to do so."



This year's first day of school was marked by more than just the start of classes—it was a reaffirmation of the strong bond between the Joint Base San Antonio Adopt-A-School partners. A bond that continues to grow and flourish with each passing year.



"The first day of school is exciting and challenging to receive over 377 students at one time. For the past few years, Army South has supported our first day challenge with a smile and high five while school personnel are occupied with organizing the students into their new classes,” Booker T. Washington Elementary School counselor Elena Carrizales, said speaking highly of the partnership. “The welcoming faces of the Soldiers help to ease the stress and anxiety some children may experience and catapult the eagerness for those already ready to face the new year."



Lt. Col. Laura Hamilton, the new commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion (HHBN), USARSOUTH, was excited to participate in her first event with the school.



"It’s such a privilege to be here, especially on the first day of school. Community involvement is important because we are part of the community,” she said as her eyes filled with water and her face filled with joy. “We live, work, and eat here. Our Families go to school here. So it’s an honor and a privilege to be able to give back to the community. It is much more important for them to see people in uniform doing things in the community, because we are part of it.”



For Soldiers like Master Sgt. Reynaldo Arvizu, participating in the event was a personal and meaningful experience.



"I don’t have kids yet. It’s something me and my wife are working towards,” he explained. “Seeing people present for these kids gives me something to look forward to on my kids’ first day. It’s always good to pair that with giving back to the community."



As the students settled into their new classes, the impact of USARSOUTH's support was evident to everyone at Booker T. Washington Elementary School.



"Army South has been a strong pillar of support for our students and staff," Carrizales continued. "The partnership brings new ideas for activities and events that help to encourage and motivate the students to come to school. We look forward to the new year and the continued collaboration with Army South."