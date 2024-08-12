They Made the Grade! Army & Air Force Exchange Service Honors Military Kids for Academic Excellence

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service rewarded three students with $4,000 in gift cards in its You Made the Grade sweepstakes, part of its worldwide program honoring the academic excellence and resiliency of military students.



Fourth grader Ana Avila, daughter of Department of Defense civilian Eduardo Avila at Fort Buchanan, took home first prize, winning a $2,000 Exchange gift card; Altus Air Force Base eighth grader Kamryn Hendrickson, daughter of Air Force Veteran Phillip Hendrickson, received the second place prize of $1,500; and USAG Humphreys’ Brayden Snow, a third grader and son of State Department civilian Mark Snow, took third, winning $500. The winners were selected randomly from a pool of more than 1,800 entries.



The young scholars were each presented with their prizes in ceremonies at their local Exchange.



Hendrickson already knows how she’ll use her winnings.



“I plan on using the gift card for school clothes and supplies,” she said. “And I’ll share it with my brothers to use for back-to-school shopping too.”



Eduardo Avila appreciates the Exchange’s You Made the Grade program not only as a father, but also in his professional role as a Child Youth Services counselor.



“At first, I thought [the sweepstakes] was only for Puerto Rico, but when I saw it was global, I thought, ‘Wow, we are so lucky to have won,’” he said. “At the youth center, I tell kids all the time: Take your report cards to the Exchange and get your rewards. It’s free!”



The Exchange has been rewarding the academic excellence of military children for nearly 25 years through the program.



“Military kids overcome obstacles in life and in school,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The You Made the Grade program is there to cheer them along the way and celebrate their hard work.”



The Exchange’s You Made the Grade program rewards students who maintain a B average or higher equivalent with a $20 or $10 Exchange gift card and coupons each grading period. Students can then enter the twice-a-year worldwide sweepstakes for a chance at a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 gift card. For more information on the program, see an Exchange associate or visit ShopMyExchange.com.



The Exchange's You Made the Grade program has been rewarding the academic excellence of military children for nearly 25 years.



