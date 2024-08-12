Unit honors 100-year-old vet at graduation

A Memorial Day encounter led to Fort Jackson helping a veteran celebrate his centennial.



Staff Sgt. Idelisse Irizarry, a drill sergeant with 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, and others in her unit were volunteering at an assisted living house in Columbia, South Carolina, and met Earle Tyler – a 99-year-old World War II veteran.



“We went out and spoke to him and learned that his 100th birthday is tomorrow,” Irizarry said Aug. 8, after the unit’s graduation, “and it coincided with our graduation today.”



Tyler, who joined the Navy in 1942, is one of roughly 1,561 living in South Carolina. The National WWII Museum estimates that of the 16 million who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the war roughly 119,550 World War II veterans were alive in 2023 with 131 dying each day.



Tyler was a special guest during the unit’s Basic Combat Training graduation and was honored with a unit challenge coin. A challenge coin is a part of a tradition where commanders would award their troops a coin for a special deed or achievement.



“We really appreciate everything that Fort Jackson has done to bring Daddy in here to honor him,” said Earle’s son David. David and his brother Joe and other members of their family accompanied Earle to the graduation.



“It’s quite an honor for him too,” David added.



Earle in recent years has begun talking about his service more, his sons said.



“We have been encouraging him along the way to stay in touch with the armed services,” David said. “It kind of has become his identity as he has gotten older. He has talked more about his service in the Navy in the last few years.”



Earle’s son’s spoke fondly of stories he told about his service in the Pacific fighting the Japanese. Some of those stories centered around his camp life.



“They had some bombardment going on, so he dug a trench right by his cot. So, whenever the firing went off, he would roll right off his cot into the trench he dug,” Joe said. “Some of his buddies filled it with water ... One night he rolled right out into the water.”



Stories of World War II veterans are special for Irizarry too.



“World War II is one of my favorite modules to teach,” the drill sergeant said, “so I was excited to actually meet someone from that time frame.”



She said she was touched when she met him for the first time. He spoke to her about his life and showed her different things in his room.



The centenarian had special advice on how to leave to be a 100.



“Just keep breathing,” he joked.



All joking aside, the Soldiers were honored by Earle too.



“We have some big shoes to fill,” Irizzary said. “I hope that in the future we can” make him proud.

Date Posted: 08.15.2024 by Robert Timmons