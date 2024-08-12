Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240808-A-JU979-8182

    240808-A-JU979-8182

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Cummings, 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment senior enlisted leader, shakes the hand of Earle Tyler, a 100-year-old Navy World War II veteran, during the unit’s Basic Combat Training graduation ceremony, Aug. 8, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8591736
    VIRIN: 240808-A-JU979-8182
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 460.99 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240808-A-JU979-8182, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Unit honors 100-year-old vet at graduation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    veteran
    TRADOC
    World War II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download