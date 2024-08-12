Post reminded to 'See Something, Say Something'

Photo By Robert Timmons | Ed Newton, installation antiterrorism officer, talks to a patron about Antiterrorism...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Ed Newton, installation antiterrorism officer, talks to a patron about Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Newton, and Scott Park, Army Training Center antiterrorism officer, set up a booth at the Fort Jackson Exchange, Aug. 13, 2024, to help educate the post community on what they can do to keep the installation safe. see less | View Image Page

The post’s antiterrorism officers were at the Exchange Aug. 13 to educate the Fort Jackson community on Antiterrorism Awareness Month.



Ed Newton, installation antiterrorism officer, and Scott Park, Army Training Center antiterrorism officer, had set up a table to remind the community about the post’s commitment to prevent terrorist attacks.



“It’s really important for the personnel on Fort Jackson and off post, whether they be civilians, military contractors or service members to be aware of antiterrorism efforts because of the world we live in, the current threats, and the hazards we face on a daily basis,” Newton said.



It is important for the post “to really understand what suspicious activity is and how to report it,” he added.



Newton and Park work closely together to coordinate post-wide efforts and to promote this year’s ATAM theme of “See Something, Say Something.”



The Department of Defense calls on all employees to “trust their instincts” and to report a behavior or activity that makes them uncomfortable.



One way the Jackson community can report suspicious activity is to call the Fort Jackson military police desk, Newton said.



“Call (803) 751-9111 and report that activity with a detailed list of exactly what they see,” he said. Callers can even dial 911 and inform the operator they are on the installation.



According to the DOD, below is a quick checklist of the event details:

• Date and time

• Where it happened

• What you witnessed

• A description of who was involved

• Gender

• Height and build

• Hair color, skin color, age

• Language(s) spoken

• Was there a car? Note the license plate number

• Have you seen this activity before?



Another way to report is though iSalute at www.inscom.army.mil/isalute.

DOD calls on the public to “remember to remain vigilant, pay attention to your surroundings, report any suspicious activities, and don’t expect someone else has already done so. Report all potential risks so investigative actions can occur.”



For more information, about Antiterrorism Awareness Month visit: https://www.jcs.mil/JKO/Latest-News/JKO-Customer-Spotlights/Article/3113800/august-is-antiterrorism-awareness-month/