    240813-A-ZN169-1002 [Image 2 of 2]

    240813-A-ZN169-1002

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Ed Newton, installation antiterrorism officer, talks to a patron about Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Newton, and Scott Park, Army Training Center antiterrorism officer, set up a booth at the Fort Jackson Exchange, Aug. 13, 2024, to help educate the post community on what they can do to keep the installation safe.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8591679
    VIRIN: 240813-A-ZN169-1002
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Antiterrorism Awareness Month
    Army Training Center

