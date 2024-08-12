Army Reserve Gives Final Salute to Decorated and Revered South Carolina Soldier

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow | Loved ones listen on during the funeral ceremony of Maj. Gen. (Ret) George W....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow | Loved ones listen on during the funeral ceremony of Maj. Gen. (Ret) George W. Goldsmith at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Wednesday. Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith was a cherished member of the U.S. Army Reserve and civilian communities. He commissioned as a 2nd Lt. from the Citadel in 1961 and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in 2001 as a decorated and accomplished general officer. After retiring from the military, he became an Army Reserve Ambassador where he continued to campaign for Soldiers for 14 years. Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Emily Joyce Irby Goldsmith, his brother, and a host and children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow) see less | View Image Page

Representatives from the U.S. Army Reserve Command and the 81st Readiness Division provided military honors and gave the final salute to Maj. Gen. (Retired) George W. Goldsmith, who passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the age of 85.



From South Carolina, Goldsmith entered the U.S. Army in February 1963 and served two years on active duty. After leaving active duty, he joined the 108th Training Division and served in the Division for 33 years, ultimately becoming their Commanding General in 1995. He served as Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Readiness Command at Fort Jackson and Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve at Fort McPherson in Georgia from 1999 until 2001, when he retired.



Goldsmith spent much of his life, in and out of uniform, supporting service members, veterans and their families. In 1998, he was appointed Chairman of the Greater Columbia Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee where he was instrumental in obtaining approval from the Veterans Administration for a National Cemetery at Fort Jackson. Goldsmith also played a critical role in establishing the USO at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.



Following his retirement, Goldsmith was selected as an Ambassador for the U.S. Army Reserve for the State of South Carolina, serving for 14 years. Additionally, from 2008-2014, he was the South Carolina and North Carolina Program Support Manager for the Armed Forces Employer Partnership Program helping members of the Armed Forces find employment.



Goldsmith has numerous military and civilian awards. In 2016, he was presented the Order of the Palmetto, the highest award given by the state of South Carolina. In 2014 he was chosen as one of the first inductees into the Fort Jackson Hall of Fame.



Family, friends, and dignitaries from across South Carolina gathered at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery Aug. 14 to pay their final respects to this amazing man and Soldier. His service to our nation is truly appreciated and his advocacy for the military community will be missed.