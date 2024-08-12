Honoring Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith

Maj. Gen. Robert Harter, proposed Chief of the Army Reserve, presents a folded flag to Mrs. Emily Goldsmith during the funeral ceremony of Maj. Gen. (Ret) George W. Goldsmith at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Wednesday.



Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith was a cherished member of the U.S. Army Reserve and civilian communities. He commissioned as a 2nd Lt. from the Citadel in 1961 and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in 2001 as a decorated and accomplished general officer.



After retiring from the military, he became an Army Reserve Ambassador where he continued to campaign for Soldiers for 14 years.



Maj. Gen. (Ret) Goldsmith is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Emily Joyce Irby Goldsmith, his brother, and a host and children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)

