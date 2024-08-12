U.S., France Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations in Indo-Pacific

Courtesy Photo | PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 13, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 13, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) and the French Navy Aquitane-class frigate FS Bretagne (D 655) sail together during bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 13, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy and French Navy joined forces to conduct bilateral operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 13.



The operations included U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) and the French Navy Aquitane-class frigate FS Bretagne (D655).



“The U.S. 7th Fleet takes regular steps to advance our interoperability with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, as we did during this week's bilateral operation with our longstanding French Navy allies,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “The work we do together strengthens the combined capabilities of our professional maritime forces and enhances our ability to deter conflict in the region.”



The ships conducted formation sailing, combined communication, and simulated refueling at sea.



“Our bilateral training affirms the high level of interoperability between French and American navies,” said Capt. Audrey Boutteville, commanding officer of Bretagne. “The newly-swapped crew of the FS Bretagne continues to ride with high spirits established during RIMPAC as demonstrated with our cooperation with the U.S. Navy in the Philippine Sea!”



The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to the rules-based international order. Bilateral operations such as this one provides valuable opportunities to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies in the Indo-Pacific.



“Professional engagement with allies, partners, and friends operating in the region allows us to build upon our existing, strong relationships and learn from each other,” said Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca, commanding officer of Dewey. “These sails are great opportunities to enhance interoperability, information sharing and combined warfighting capabilities with our partners and allies through realistic scenarios across a number of warfare areas.”



Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.