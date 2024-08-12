Exercise AGILE FLAG 24-3: Creating Mission Ready Airmen

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The 9th Reconnaissance Wing (9RW) participated in Exercise AGILE FLAG 24-3 throughout Southern California from July 31 to Aug. 11. This year’s iteration included the Command and Control Force Elements from the 23rd wing, and the 9 RW. Exercise AGILE FLAG plays a critical role in ACC’s transformation as the command evolves to provide relevant, combat credible forces through the Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN) cycle.



This bi-annual exercise is a part of a certification process for ACC’s Expeditionary Air Base Force Elements, testing their abilities before a deployment. The A-staff was located at the hub of operations and consists of the core personnel who set up and receive the dynamic employment construct. The air staff is a cohesive team, accomplishing the bulk of the command and control responsibilities to ensure that any follow-on can seamlessly plug in to generate combat air power.



During Exercise AGILE FLAG, the 23rd Wing and the 9 RW tested their ability to generate air power while continuing to move, maneuver, and sustain their Wing’s and subordinate force elements in a dynamic and contested environment. Throughout the exercise, they commanded and controlled F-22 Raptors from the 94th Fighter Squadron and F-35 Lightning IIs from the 34th Fighter Squadron. They also integrated with the Air Mobility Command’s 621st Contingency Response Wing and total force partners from the Air National Guard to deliver combat air power all while operating for dispelled locations with contested logistics.



Additionally, air traffic control and combat communication personnel from the 52nd Combat Communications Squadron (CBCS) provided communication infrastructure and support throughout various locations of the exercise. The 9th Communications Squadron worked alongside the 52 CBCS and learned how to exercise communications gaining practice in some of the challenges that they will face with potential deployments.



"The priorities for the exercise are effective communication between all organizations,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Crotts, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, A6 director of communications. "There's a lot different moving pieces in this exercise so ensuring that were able to communicate at any given moment and if certain things go out then we can pivot to another form of communication so that that chain is never broken.”



Preparing our Airmen comes with many challenges. In order to prepare Airmen to deploy, they must be trained to be multi-capable, mission ready Airmen. Mission ready Airmen are capable of accomplishing tasks that are outside of their core specialty and are trained as a cross-functional team to operate independently in an expeditionary environment to complete the mission.



“We've just been having work issues outside of our realm of expertise and always being ready, always being able to adapt to whatever situation we come across is part of the exercise,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Christian McClellan, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron special missions supervisor. “Being able to bond as a team without creating conflict when problems arise is huge. Just having a different perspective, the different challenges that come up always keep us ready and willing to go forward to the next fight.”



Challenging our Airmen to make them the best that they can be is the goal of making mission ready Airmen. Exercise AGILE FLAG continues to play a critical role in creating multi-capable Airmen the Air Force needs in order to be ready to deploy.



“It was inspiring to see our Airmen take so much pride in their work as they poured their heart and soul into the mission throughout the exercise,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Keagan McLeese, 9 RW commander. “Watching fully engaged Airmen operate in the expeditionary circumstances with smiles on their faces made me proud to be a member of the team. I know if our nation needs us to deploy in harm's way, we are ready to answer the call."

