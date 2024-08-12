US, Botswana partner for community cleanup at exercise Southern Accord

Photo By Sgt. Alisha Grezlik | U.S. Army 2nd. Lt. Gjerrhal Scherington, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alisha Grezlik | U.S. Army 2nd. Lt. Gjerrhal Scherington, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, North Carolina National Guard, picks up litter alongside a member of the Botswana Police Force as part of exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 10, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik) see less | View Image Page

SHOSHONG, Botswana – Soldiers from the North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) and the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) came together on Aug. 10, 2024, to clean up the town of Shoshong, demonstrating the strength of their enduring partnership. This initiative was part of exercise Southern Accord 2024 and featured the State Partnership Program (SPP) between the NCNG and BDF, which pairs U.S. states with foreign nations to promote mutual security cooperation and foster relationships between military and civilian leaders.



The event began at dawn, with soldiers splitting into four groups to cover different parts of the town. For two hours, they worked together, picking up trash and getting in touch with the community. Their efforts culminated in a formation and group photo at the town center, symbolizing the unity between the two forces.



Lt. Col. E. Moalafhi, chief of staff of the BDF, addressed the group at the end of the cleanup day. He emphasized the importance of leaving the military training area and experiencing Botswana firsthand.



"As state partners, it is vital that we not only train together, but also give back to the communities that support us. Your efforts here today are greatly appreciated by the people of Shoshong," he said.



Due to time and resource constraints, many military overseas training events do not include cultural events on the schedule. U.S. Army Maj. Danny Fitzpatrick, the NCNG state training officer, reflected on the cultural significance of this event.



"As part of our cultural day, it was a valuable opportunity for our soldiers to connect with their BDF counterparts and the local community,” explained Fitzpatrick. “This collaboration is about more than just training; it's about building relationships, learning from one another and showing that we are committed partners in every sense."



Sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), Southern Accord is a joint bi-annual exercise focused on conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, peacekeeping missions and aeromedical evacuations, all while enhancing multinational military capabilities and interoperability.



The community cleanup effort during this year’s exercise supports activities that would likely be performed during peacekeeping and disaster relief operations.



The partnership between the NCNG and BDF has been active since 2008, fostering cooperation through military exchanges, joint training exercises and community engagement activities like this cleanup.



Fitzpatrick emphasized that events like these reinforce the bonds of friendship and cooperation, ensuring that both forces are prepared to face shared challenges and support each other in times of need.



For more information on the State Partnership Program and ongoing events, visit: https://www.nationalguard.mil/leadership/joint-staff/j-5/international-affairs-division/state-partnership-program/



For more information on the North Carolina National Guard, visit: https://ng.nc.gov/



About SETAF-AF

SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe.