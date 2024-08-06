North Carolina National Guard, Botswana Defence Force conduct joint litter clean-up in Shoshong

U.S. Army Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard pick up litter alongside Botswana Defence Force soldiers as part of exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 10, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik)

