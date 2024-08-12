Army Sweeps Home Run Derby to Kick off Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Softball Championship

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A steady stream of fly balls cleared the fence today at Oklahoma City’s Devon Park as top athletes from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines went head-to-head in this year’s Home Run Derby to unofficially kick off the USA Softball 2024 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Championship.

The Army swept both the men’s and women’s divisions of the event which featured two players from each team chosen to slug it out for bragging rights on the eve of the official start to this year’s tournament.

Sgt. Joseph Pate and Staff Sgt. Jose Gonzalez hit a combined total of 24 home runs across two rounds to be crowned this year’s heaviest hitters in the men’s division.

Representing the Army Women’s team were 1st Lt. Katherine Ontiveros and Sgt. Melina Wilkinson who hit a combined total of 23 over the fence to take the crown for the women.

“This is my second year playing for all-Army, but my first time being in the Home Run Derby, and it was an awesome experience to represent the Army in this event,” Wilkinson said. “My adrenaline was pumping, but I just did what I always do, which was drive the ball as best I can and watch it fly.”

Adding to the adrenaline were the loud cheers from Ontiveros and Wilkinson’s fellow soldiers as they ripped ball after ball over the fence, to rack up 13 home runs in the first round and 10 in the second.

“It was great to have the support of the guys,” said Ontiveros, who crushed eight over the fence in the first round and six in the second. “We were team nominated, so I just wanted to swing the way my teammates know I can and to make them proud.”

Pate, who knocked four out of the park in the first round and seven in the second, said the win set a good tone going into the rest of the week.

“It’s a good boost to the team to start off and come out and just show the other branches what the Army does,” he said.

Gonzales said it was an honor to represent his team as a rookie.

“Hopefully, you’ll see us both again,” he said.

The services will battle it out the remainder of the week across a three-day double round robin series beginning Wednesday followed by a two-day double elimination championship series on Saturday and Sunday where the All-Navy women’s team and All-Army men’s team will seek to defend their 2023 titles.

The opening ceremony for the tournament will be held at 8:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday. The Air Force and Marine Corp’s men’s teams will kick off the first game at 9:00 a.m. CT.

All 38 games will be played at Devon Park’s premier softball stadium – OGE Energy Field.

Top players from across the four men’s and four women’s teams will be selected during the tournament to play on the men’s and women’s USA Softball Armed Forces Team for follow on competition. Players will be evaluated to represent the Armed Forces in higher level tournaments by the U.S. Armed Forces Selection Committee.

U.S. Armed Forces Sports is an affiliate member of USA Softball and has held softball competitions dating back to 1972. Teams are comprised of active duty, reserve and national guard personnel from military installations across the world.

This year marks the second Armed Forces Championship to be held at Devon Park, the home of the USA Softball Hall of Fame, after the teams made their debut at the venue last year.

Devon Park has hosted several marquee events dating back to 1987 including the Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship and the NCAA Women’s College World Series.

For more information visit U.S. Armed Forces Sports (defense.gov) and usasoftball.com.

