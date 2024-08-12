Recent Aviation Exchange Continues Enrichment of Relationship Between Thailand and Washington

Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer Two Chris Cuddington, pilot, 1st Battalion, 168th General...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chief Warrant Officer Two Chris Cuddington, pilot, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, talks with his counterparts from the 9th Aviation Battalion during an aviation subject matter expert exchange in Lop Buri, Thailand, July 31, 2024. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Four Washington National Guard members from 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation (1-168th GSAB) shared aviation maintenance knowledge during an aviation-related subject matter expert exchange with the Royal Thai Army’s 9th Aviation Battalion in Lop Buri, Thailand, July 26 to August 10.



“We worked side-by-side with the Royal Thai Army soldiers to exchange knowledge of the UH-60 Blackhawk maintenance practices and operations,” said Sgt. Michael Cummings, a crew chief with 1-168th GSAB. “The group participated in classroom briefings and hands on aircraft training.”



The exchange team was also able to identify challenges and opportunities in the Royal Thai Army’s aviation operations, training, maintenance, supply, and standards.



“We are able to build a foundation for future engagements and prevent aviation mishaps in Thailand,” said Capt. Taylor Payne, commander, Headquarters Company, 1-168th GSAB.



The last couple years Payne has led the subject matter exchanges with the Royal Thai Army’s aviation units. He has seen a tremendous growth in the program.



“We place an emphasis on maintenance and safety when we are in Thailand. We could go in and fix their aircraft every time we visit, but we are working with them to develop their program with an emphasis on the international relationships, continuing the growth of the program.”



Payne led a team at the end of 2023 to Lopburi, focused on safety and maintenance as well as search and rescue operations.



“It was important for them to understand how we utilize the airframes and share those best practices and experiences along the way,” said Payne.



It wasn’t all work during the exchange as the team from Washington took part in several cultural events to include a sports day, as well as visited heritage sites and attended a live Muay Thai match.



“The overall cultural exchanges continue to strengthen the international relationships between our two nations,” said Cummings. “Soldiers continue to make personal connections with their Thai counterparts and we look forward to working together again in the future.”



The two units are already scheduled for a future exchange to continue developing the program.



“We enjoy working with our Thai counterparts and are excited for the next exchange,” said Payne.