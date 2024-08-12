Public meetings set for Invasive Carp Pilot Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 13, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites the public to participate in one of several public meetings that are planned to discuss the Invasive Carp Management Plan, draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment, and unsigned Finding of No Significant Impact, which are under review to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp populations in the Tennessee and Cumberland River basins and Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.
Public Meetings are currently scheduled for the following dates and locations: (Most updated/current info)
Tennessee
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, 5 – 7:30 p.m. Central Standard Time
TWRA Regional Office
5105 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
Alabama
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Central Standard Time
Lauderdale Co. Extension Office
802 Veterans Dr., Florence, AL 35630
Virtual Meeting
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Central Standard Time
Webex Meeting Number: 2822 698 6123 | Password: UmJg4vxR@35
Meeting Link: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m2ceb00203e5f0116185649c5f0723356
Telephone Call In: 1-844-800-2712 Toll Free
Alternate Telephone Call In: 1-669-234-1177 US Toll
Access code: 2822 698 6123
Join by video system: Dial 28226986129@usace1.webex.com
You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter the meeting number
The Corps of Engineers requests all public comments related to these meetings, or these documents, be sent by email to CorpsLRNPlanningPublicCom@usace.army.mil no later than Sept.12, 2024. If you are unable to access an email account, you may send written comments to, ATTN: CELRN-PMP (Chip Hall), USACE Nashville District, 110 9th Avenue South, Nashville, TN, 37203. Public participation is greatly appreciated. The public notice and document attachments are available at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Mission/Public-Review-Approved-Plans/Article/3852971/notice-of-availability-section-509-invasive-carp-program-management-plan-draft/.
Contact
Nashville District Public Affairs Office
615-736-7161
chief.public-affairs@usace.army.mil
