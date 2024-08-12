Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public meetings set for Invasive Carp Pilot Program

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 13, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites the public to participate in one of several public meetings that are planned to discuss the Invasive Carp Management Plan, draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment, and unsigned Finding of No Significant Impact, which are under review to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp populations in the Tennessee and Cumberland River basins and Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.

    Public Meetings are currently scheduled for the following dates and locations: (Most updated/current info)

    Tennessee
    Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, 5 – 7:30 p.m. Central Standard Time
    TWRA Regional Office
    5105 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

    Alabama
    Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Central Standard Time
    Lauderdale Co. Extension Office
    802 Veterans Dr., Florence, AL 35630

    Virtual Meeting
    Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Central Standard Time
    Webex Meeting Number: 2822 698 6123 | Password: UmJg4vxR@35
    Meeting Link: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m2ceb00203e5f0116185649c5f0723356
    Telephone Call In: 1-844-800-2712 Toll Free
    Alternate Telephone Call In: 1-669-234-1177 US Toll
    Access code: 2822 698 6123
    Join by video system: Dial 28226986129@usace1.webex.com
    You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter the meeting number

    The Corps of Engineers requests all public comments related to these meetings, or these documents, be sent by email to CorpsLRNPlanningPublicCom@usace.army.mil no later than Sept.12, 2024. If you are unable to access an email account, you may send written comments to, ATTN: CELRN-PMP (Chip Hall), USACE Nashville District, 110 9th Avenue South, Nashville, TN, 37203. Public participation is greatly appreciated. The public notice and document attachments are available at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Mission/Public-Review-Approved-Plans/Article/3852971/notice-of-availability-section-509-invasive-carp-program-management-plan-draft/.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)

    Contact
    Nashville District Public Affairs Office
    615-736-7161
    chief.public-affairs@usace.army.mil

