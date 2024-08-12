Public meetings set for Invasive Carp Pilot Program

Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites the public to participate...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites the public to participate in one of several public meetings in August 2024 to discuss the Invasive Carp Pilot Program. This photo shows members of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Agency demonstrating electrofishing for invasive Carp on the Cumberland River next to Barkley Dam in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, July 30, 2019. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 13, 2024) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District invites the public to participate in one of several public meetings that are planned to discuss the Invasive Carp Management Plan, draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment, and unsigned Finding of No Significant Impact, which are under review to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp populations in the Tennessee and Cumberland River basins and Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.



Public Meetings are currently scheduled for the following dates and locations: (Most updated/current info)



Tennessee

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, 5 – 7:30 p.m. Central Standard Time

TWRA Regional Office

5105 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211



Alabama

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Central Standard Time

Lauderdale Co. Extension Office

802 Veterans Dr., Florence, AL 35630



Virtual Meeting

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Central Standard Time

Webex Meeting Number: 2822 698 6123 | Password: UmJg4vxR@35

Meeting Link: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m2ceb00203e5f0116185649c5f0723356

Telephone Call In: 1-844-800-2712 Toll Free

Alternate Telephone Call In: 1-669-234-1177 US Toll

Access code: 2822 698 6123

Join by video system: Dial 28226986129@usace1.webex.com

You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter the meeting number



The Corps of Engineers requests all public comments related to these meetings, or these documents, be sent by email to CorpsLRNPlanningPublicCom@usace.army.mil no later than Sept.12, 2024. If you are unable to access an email account, you may send written comments to, ATTN: CELRN-PMP (Chip Hall), USACE Nashville District, 110 9th Avenue South, Nashville, TN, 37203. Public participation is greatly appreciated. The public notice and document attachments are available at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Mission/Public-Review-Approved-Plans/Article/3852971/notice-of-availability-section-509-invasive-carp-program-management-plan-draft/.



