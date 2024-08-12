NAS Oceana recognized for keeping community waterways safe

Photo By Katie Hewett | Andrea Arredondo, NAS Oceana installation environmental program director and Chase...... read more read more Photo By Katie Hewett | Andrea Arredondo, NAS Oceana installation environmental program director and Chase Main, NAS Oceana, Dam Neck Annex and Fentress wastewater program manager accept the Hampton Roads Sanitation Department’s (HRSD) Pretreatment Excellence Award July 30, 2024. NAS Oceana and Dam Neck Annex, along with three other Navy installations, received HRSD's Pretreatment Excellence Award July 30, 2024. The award recognizes businesses and organizations in Hampton Roads that exhibited exemplary permit compliance and pollution prevention measures in 2023. see less | View Image Page

Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana and Dam Neck Annex, along with three other Navy installations, received Hampton Roads Sanitation Department’s (HRSD) Pretreatment Excellence Award July 30, 2024 during a ceremony at the Hilton Norfolk The Main hotel. The award recognizes businesses and organizations in Hampton Roads that exhibited exemplary permit compliance and pollution prevention measures in 2023.



“It’s an honor to be recognized for our commitment to protecting the environment and the community that we are very much a part of.” Andrea Arredondo, NAS Oceana installation environmental program director said. “This award acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our entire team to keep us in perfect compliance.”



To be considered, organizations must treat their industrial water before it is discharged into HRSD’s system, which helps to protect the region’s waterways and natural resources.



“The Pretreatment Excellence award recognizes perfect compliance with all HRSD permit requirements and limitations. They are a testament to the dedication that Navy staff puts forward in protecting the environment and public health.” HRSD Director of Pretreatment & Pollution Prevention, Mike Martin said. “This dedication helps HRSD to treat wastewater and recover natural resources to ensure our communities will have clean waterways and reliable water resources for generations to come.”



NAS Oceana and NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex received HRSD’s Pretreatment Excellence Gold Award, which means the installation has one to four years of perfect compliance and no administrative or technical violations.