NAS Oceana recognized for keeping community waterways safe

Andrea Arredondo, NAS Oceana installation environmental program director and Chase Main, NAS Oceana, Dam Neck Annex and Fentress wastewater program manager accept the Hampton Roads Sanitation Department’s (HRSD) Pretreatment Excellence Award July 30, 2024.



NAS Oceana and Dam Neck Annex, along with three other Navy installations, received HRSD's Pretreatment Excellence Award July 30, 2024. The award recognizes businesses and organizations in Hampton Roads that exhibited exemplary permit compliance and pollution prevention measures in 2023.

