Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Oceana recognized for keeping community waterways safe

    NAS Oceana recognized for keeping community waterways safe

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Katie Hewett 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    Andrea Arredondo, NAS Oceana installation environmental program director and Chase Main, NAS Oceana, Dam Neck Annex and Fentress wastewater program manager accept the Hampton Roads Sanitation Department’s (HRSD) Pretreatment Excellence Award July 30, 2024.

    NAS Oceana and Dam Neck Annex, along with three other Navy installations, received HRSD's Pretreatment Excellence Award July 30, 2024. The award recognizes businesses and organizations in Hampton Roads that exhibited exemplary permit compliance and pollution prevention measures in 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 11:40
    Photo ID: 8587025
    VIRIN: 240730-D-KG089-9227
    Resolution: 8068x5381
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Oceana recognized for keeping community waterways safe, by Katie Hewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAS Oceana recognized for keeping community waterways safe

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download