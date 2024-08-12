2024 Kin Town Youth Eisa Festival

Photo By Cpl. Jesse Davis | Teodori Eisa dancers with the Namizato District Youth Association perform during the...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jesse Davis | Teodori Eisa dancers with the Namizato District Youth Association perform during the Kin Town Youth Eisa Festival at Kin District Park in Okinawa, Japan, July 28, 2024. The 22nd Kin Town Youth Eisa Festival showcased youth groups performing a modern form of Eisa dancing that was traditionally performed by Japanese Buddhist monks to honor their ancestors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesse Davis) see less | View Image Page

KIN, OKINAWA, Japan – Under the rhythmic beat of drums and the lively dance of performers, local residents and service members gathered for the 22nd Kin Town Youth Eisa Festival at Kin District Park in Okinawa on July 28, 2024. The festival showcased youth groups performing a modern form of Eisa dancing traditionally performed by Japanese Buddhist monks to honor their ancestors.

The Eisa festival showcased the significance of community relationships between service members and Okinawan locals, emphasizing their role in fostering goodwill, understanding, and collaboration.

“These festivals and events that happen out here are great in many ways," said Lance Cpl. Dulce Garcia with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Base Property Control G4. "It’s a great way to make local friends, better understand their culture, and it allows them to see what we do up close and personal as well.”

As Garcia shared these thoughts, she observed the scene around her: young Eisa dancers rehearsing enthusiastically, local children playing with the children of service members, and conversations flowing freely between Okinawan residents and military personnel. Sitting beside her local friend Tamaki, who was visiting from mainland Japan, Garcia felt the significance of these interactions. To her, events like this are not just about cultural exchange—they're about building trust and forging genuine connections between the military and the local community.

“This is one of those opportunities to understand what is part of their culture,” said Col. Joshua Mayoral, commanding officer of the III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group. “There are many things that we do together, which not only include opportunities like this but also recent disaster relief exercises that we participated in to support the local community,” he added.

Okinawa offers service members a unique blend of traditional Japanese culture and historical sites, providing opportunities for them and their families to explore and immerse themselves in local customs, cuisine, festivals, and history.

“It is a gift to not only go to another country, but to be welcomed,” said Mayoral. “It is easy to become comfortable in Okinawa and stay in the barracks to play video games or watch TV, but we miss out on many opportunities to engage with the local culture.”

Building community relations often requires individuals to step outside their comfort zones. This willingness to embrace change not only strengthens service members’ adaptability but also enhances the community’s unity. Mayoral sat and talked with the Mayor of Kin Town, Hajime Nakama.

“Sometimes we get very comfortable with what we like — we all have favorites, right? Sometimes it can be challenging to get the courage to try something new,” Mayoral said.

“Be brave,” he advised to Marines stationed overseas. “Get out. Go see something new. Go try something new. Go listen to something new. Embrace the opportunity, because you get stuck in the same cycle of doing what you always did, going out on Friday nights doing the same thing, and not really doing anything.”

These festivals allow service members to demonstrate their commitment to being responsible and respectful guests in Okinawa, creating a legacy of friendship and cooperation that endures beyond their time on the island.