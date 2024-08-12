Religious support team strengthens unity and resilience during PANAMAX 24

In the vast scope of military exercises, operations, and planning, it’s easy to overlook the quieter, yet equally vital roles that contribute to mission success.



While key roles like future operations, cyber, intelligence, and logistics take center stage in ensuring operational success at PANAMAX 24, the religious support team (RST) plays a critical behind-the-scenes role: ensuring the spiritual readiness and well-being of all personnel involved.



“As the Multinational Forces-South (MNFS) chaplain section, our role is to manage the religious support elements across the theater to ensure the religious needs of all down-trace eIements are met,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Dell Harlow-Curtis, the U.S. Army South chaplain directorate plans and operations officer.



PANAMAX 24, a multinational, joint exercise focused on the defense of the Panama Canal, showcases not just military might and strategic coordination but also the essential, though often understated, spiritual support provided by chaplains and religious support teams from participating nations.



“Commanders know that we are important to the mission and that we provide a lot of support,” said Colombian Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Benedict Peña Alvarez, the chaplain general of the Colombian army. “That support could be handing out water to the soldiers or giving blessings to people.”



The U.S. Army South chaplain directorate, alongside Peña, has been working tirelessly to support the MNFS throughout the exercise.



“My calling is to help others,” Peña said. “My Bible is my weapon. With my rosary and prayers, I am able to uplift soldiers, even in a training environment.”



Peña, a figure respected not only within his nation but across the various forces participating in PANAMAX 24, underscores the importance of the RST’s role in fostering unity among the diverse military personnel.



“The threads of friendship gained at PANAMAX strengthens the heart and helps build personal contacts to not only help enrich your life but enrich what is happening here as we continue to work amongst different nations,” he explained.



This approach is particularly vital in a multinational exercise, where personnel from various religious and cultural backgrounds must work in concert. The RST’s efforts in creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued are pivotal in maintaining morale and cohesion.



The concept of spiritual readiness goes beyond traditional religious support. It involves ensuring that service members are mentally and emotionally prepared to face the stresses of their roles, especially in a high-pressure environment like PANAMAX 24.



“We are all human,” said Peña. “Even though we are in a training environment, there is still a need to uplift our soldiers.”



Throughout PANAMAX 24, the religious support team has been working to grow their internal capabilities to ensure they have an understanding of theater-level religious support. They also have been providing a range of services. These efforts are crucial in helping personnel stay centered and mission focused.



“One of the toughest skills to master with coalition partners is true integration,” said Harlow-Curtis. “This exercise provides us and partner nations a greater understanding of what we can do as a united team.”



The religious support team’s role remained a steadfast pillar of support for all involved. Their work may not always be visible in the operations center, but its impact is felt throughout the ranks.



“It has been an honor working side-by-side with Lt. Col. Peña,” said Utah Army National Guard Spc. Mitchell Waters, a cryptologic linguist assigned to the 300th Military Intelligence Battalion, who is currently serving as a translator for Peña. “One of the most rewarding aspects is seeing the service members from the partner nations appreciate his presence and being able to practice their religion. That has been the foundation of some strong partnerships here because there is mutual respect and shared experiences.”



Through their unwavering commitment to spiritual readiness and partnership, the religious affair team of PANAMAX 24 exemplify the quiet strength that is often the backbone of military success.



As the exercise comes to a close, their work has proven to be a vital component of the mission, ensuring that every participant is prepared—spiritually, mentally, and physically—to meet the challenges ahead.

