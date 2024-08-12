Naval Hospital Bremerton Change of Command Ceremony August 15, 2024

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Well-wishes extended...staff assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Well-wishes extended...staff assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton lined the rails to collectively express gratitude to Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer and Naval Hospital Bremerton director, on his last Friday leading the customary procedure of morning colors followed by an awards ceremony. There will be a change of command held for NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, August 15, 2024 as Fitzpatrick will be relieved by Capt. Karla M. Lepore during an official ceremony at Naval Undersea Warfare Center auditorium at 1 p.m. see less | View Image Page

There will be a change of command held for Naval Hospital/Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, August 15, 2024.



Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick will be relieved by Capt. Karla M. Lepore during the official ceremony at Naval Undersea Warfare Center auditorium at 1 p.m.



Fitzpatrick, a Navy Nurse Corps officer from Missoula, Mont., served as Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton commanding officer and Naval Hospital Bremerton director, leading a team of approximately 930 Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency personnel, from July 2021 to August 2024.



Lepore, from Phoenix, Ariz., assumes command from her recent role of deputy director, Navy Medical Service Corps at Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Falls Church, Va.



During Fitzpatrick tenure, he successfully led the command through the 2021-2024 Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Radiation Health Inspections and 2022 Joint Commission accreditation. He championed processes to help navigate pregnant patients into network resources to mitigate Labor and Delivery’s divert status. He established the Human Factors Council in ardent support of his Sailors as well as the Patient Family Partnership Council for open communication with the command’s beneficiary population to candidly address issues and concerns.



He oversaw the Military Health System transition, realigned personnel and medical missions to maximize warfighter performance, optimize regional fleet readiness, and deliver healthcare to meet vital national security missions. His participation in strategic partnerships with the Puget Sound Market and the Pacific Rim Network improved resource sharing and process efficiencies.



Captain Fitzpatrick’s change of command ceremony culminates with his retirement from 32 years of military service. His career has taken him throughout the world, from U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy to Joint Task Force Guantanamo Detention Hospital, Cuba, to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and several stateside Navy Medicine military treatment facilities. He has been assigned downrange to the Joint Force Role-III hospital at Camp Bastion, Helmand Province in Afghanistan and deployed as part of Continuing Promise 2015 onboard hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH-20).



Lepore arrives from her recent role of deputy director for Navy Medical Service Corps at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, with an extensive healthcare operational, clinical and administrative background.



