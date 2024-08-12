Naval Hospital Bremerton Change of Command Ceremony August 15, 2024

Well-wishes extended...staff assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton lined the rails to collectively express gratitude to Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer and Naval Hospital Bremerton director, on his last Friday leading the customary procedure of morning colors followed by an awards ceremony. There will be a change of command held for NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, August 15, 2024 as Fitzpatrick will be relieved by Capt. Karla M. Lepore during an official ceremony at Naval Undersea Warfare Center auditorium at 1 p.m.

