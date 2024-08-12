Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exceptional OC-ALC performers recognized by commander

    Exceptional OC-ALC performers recognized by commander

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex command team announced the winners of the Commander’s Excellence in Action Award July 16 for the first quarter of 2024.

    Col. Jason Martin, mobilization assistant to the OC-ALC commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Arik Wexler, OC-ALC senior enlisted leader, presented the awards to personnel across the complex who have exhibited "above and beyond" attitude and performance in their duties.

    Personnel from the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, the 76th Maintenance Support Group, and the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, as well as staff offices, are eligible to be nominated for the award quarterly.

    Here are the following recipients for the first quarter of 2024:

    76th AMXG
    Zacharey Brown, industrial engineering technician, 564th AMXS
    Devin Haley, program analyst, 76th AMXG
    Christopher Heigle, mechanical engineer, 76th AMXG
    Rodney Simmons, machine operator supervisor, 569th AMXS
    Jeffrey Sullivan, tools and parts attendant supervisor, 566th AMXS
    David Walls, lead engine systems specialist, 547th PMXS

    76th MXSG
    Michelle Penney, process analyst, 76th MXSG
    Jeremy Smith, process analyst, 76th MXSG

    76th PMXG
    Kaitlyn Wynn, management analyst, 76th PMXG

    OC-ALC STAFF
    Shaun Harris, quality assurance specialist, OC-ALC
    Aimee Johnson, program analyst, OC-ALC
    Kimberly Williamson, management analyst, OC-ALC

