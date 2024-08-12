Exceptional OC-ALC performers recognized by commander

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex command team announced the winners of the Commander’s Excellence in Action Award July 16 for the first quarter of 2024.
Col. Jason Martin, mobilization assistant to the OC-ALC commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Arik Wexler, OC-ALC senior enlisted leader, presented the awards to personnel across the complex who have exhibited "above and beyond" attitude and performance in their duties.
Personnel from the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, the 76th Maintenance Support Group, and the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, as well as staff offices, are eligible to be nominated for the award quarterly.
Here are the following recipients for the first quarter of 2024:
76th AMXG
Zacharey Brown, industrial engineering technician, 564th AMXS
Devin Haley, program analyst, 76th AMXG
Christopher Heigle, mechanical engineer, 76th AMXG
Rodney Simmons, machine operator supervisor, 569th AMXS
Jeffrey Sullivan, tools and parts attendant supervisor, 566th AMXS
David Walls, lead engine systems specialist, 547th PMXS
76th MXSG
Michelle Penney, process analyst, 76th MXSG
Jeremy Smith, process analyst, 76th MXSG
76th PMXG
Kaitlyn Wynn, management analyst, 76th PMXG
OC-ALC STAFF
Shaun Harris, quality assurance specialist, OC-ALC
Aimee Johnson, program analyst, OC-ALC
Kimberly Williamson, management analyst, OC-ALC
