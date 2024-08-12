Exceptional OC-ALC performers recognized by commander

Photo By Lauren Kelly | Col. Jason Martin, right, Mobilization Assistant to the Oklahoma City Air Logistics...... read more read more Photo By Lauren Kelly | Col. Jason Martin, right, Mobilization Assistant to the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Arik Wexler, OC-ALC senior enlisted leader, present the Commander’s Excellence in Action award to Jeremy Smith, 76th Maintenance Support Group, July 16, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, for Smith’s outstanding dedication to duty and constant professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Kelly) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex command team announced the winners of the Commander’s Excellence in Action Award July 16 for the first quarter of 2024.



Col. Jason Martin, mobilization assistant to the OC-ALC commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Arik Wexler, OC-ALC senior enlisted leader, presented the awards to personnel across the complex who have exhibited "above and beyond" attitude and performance in their duties.



Personnel from the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, the 76th Maintenance Support Group, and the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, as well as staff offices, are eligible to be nominated for the award quarterly.



Here are the following recipients for the first quarter of 2024:



76th AMXG

Zacharey Brown, industrial engineering technician, 564th AMXS

Devin Haley, program analyst, 76th AMXG

Christopher Heigle, mechanical engineer, 76th AMXG

Rodney Simmons, machine operator supervisor, 569th AMXS

Jeffrey Sullivan, tools and parts attendant supervisor, 566th AMXS

David Walls, lead engine systems specialist, 547th PMXS



76th MXSG

Michelle Penney, process analyst, 76th MXSG

Jeremy Smith, process analyst, 76th MXSG



76th PMXG

Kaitlyn Wynn, management analyst, 76th PMXG



OC-ALC STAFF

Shaun Harris, quality assurance specialist, OC-ALC

Aimee Johnson, program analyst, OC-ALC

Kimberly Williamson, management analyst, OC-ALC