Crafting Leaders: The Fort Worth District’s Embroidery-Inspired Approach



By: Brittany Scruggs





FORT WORTH, Texas – The ancient craft of embroidery, steeped in tradition, symbolizes communication, education, precision, and artistry. Leaders have used embroidery to unite people, weave narratives, and adapt to challenges.



Similarly, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employs a Leadership Development Program to nurture talented individuals into effective leaders, akin to crafting a work of art. Each stitch represents teaching, self-development, and leading by example. Just as an artist envisions their creation, leaders visualize success while assessing available resources.



But how does the Army Corps of Engineers make great leaders? Through dedicating time and resources into a Leadership Development Program.



Like embroidery, the LDP program uses various methods to mold, shape and nurture the skills and potential of talented individuals to yield a result – a work of art – a leader.



LDP is a progressive multi-level program; each level is intricately layered to take an individual from the foundations for leading oneself, to increasing self-awareness and understanding the potential for leadership, and finally to stepping into leadership spaces to understand the roles in delivering a quality project. By Level III, LDP members are acutely aware of how each role, each mission, and district, are strategically integrated into the enterprise’s role for delivering safe and quality engineering solutions, on time and within budget.



“By Level III, LDP members have already invested over 500 hours to the program and self-development,” expressed Charanne Marshall, LDP champion for the Fort Worth District. “After completion of the first two levels, they have built a solid foundation of leadership skills and tools. Transitioning to the regional program offers participants an opportunity to expand their perspective on how their organization fits into the larger mission of USACE and develop their network beyond their district.”





Level III is spearheaded by the Southwestern Division which operates as a regional leadership development program. The division consists of the Fort Worth, Tulsa, Little Rock, and Galveston Districts. During a three-day site visit, on June 26-28, 2024, the Fort Worth District, organized by the emerging leader, hosted 14 Level III members across the four districts.



“I expected for this program to be a challenge with balancing schedules, working on team projects, as well as meeting counterparts and senior leaders throughout the Southwestern Division,” said Dewayne Jackson, current emerging leader of the Fort Worth District. “So far this program has exceeded my expectations simply with the exposure to other sections in our District and with other USACE Districts.”



The site visit included educational briefings on media engagement, emergency management, real estate, and the Regional Planning and Environmental Center, with tours to Fort Worth Central City area, Dallas Floodway/Dallas Floodway Extension, and Lewisville Lake, woven in between.



Clayton Meurer, an LDP III member and former emerging leader of the Fort Worth District, took a keen interest in how RPEC was formed.



“My biggest takeaway was understanding how unique RPEC is, as not many other districts are operating regional centers such as this,” Clayton said with pride. “It’s one more reason that has solidified my desire to stay with USACE until I retire.”



The media engagement class introduced RLDP members to working with media, do’s and don’ts, and how to craft talking points that convey accuracy and transparency within the organization. The remaining educational briefings provided an overall awareness of each section and then tailored the discussion to how to view each task as a leader. During the tour portions, subject matter experts highlighted unique aspects of their respective projects which added another layer of depth to understanding, and thus the creation of leadership.



As the last day of site visits approached, the members reflected on their time and all they had learned. When the topic of leadership qualities surfaced, the group’s consensus was that a great leader needs to have integrity, remain flexible, and have empathy.



Chap Kepke, LDP III member from the Tulsa District, added his thoughts on leadership qualities. “Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. The site visits reinforced this by highlighting the importance of remaining flexible with partnerships, and opened my eyes to how many lives and infrastructure the enterprise has a direct impact on in just this area.”



No matter the experience, skills, or potential, everyone has the potential to create art – to lead. The potential, however, depends on a willingness to be transparent, flexible, and in a constant state of learning. This allows an individual to remain sharp and increase the available resources to use as a leader.



With an overall successful visit, Col. Calvin Kroeger, commander of the Fort Worth District, provided closing remarks to challenge each Level III member before returning to their respective districts.



“The better you understand how each district within the Southwestern Division is intertwined, the better you can make leadership decisions with the greatest impact,” Kroeger expressed. “I challenge you to be one percent better every day.”



Leadership and the Leadership Development Program, like a needle, is a valuable yet necessary tool used to thread together intricate designs using the very fabric of people, innovation, and teamwork. These are the very principles upon which the Army Corps of Engineers is built upon. While individuals may use a different leadership style or method, the end goal is the same – deliver a quality project and take care of our number one resource, people.





EDITOR’S NOTE: Are you the next big artist? Join your local leadership development program and become the best work of art – a sharpened you!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 14:58 Story ID: 478389 Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crafting Leaders: The Fort Worth District’s Embroidery-Inspired Approach, by Brittany Scruggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.