First-line supervisors recognized for excellence at OC-ALC

Col. Jason Martin, right, Mobilization Assistant to the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Arik Wexler, OC-ALC senior enlisted leader, left, present the March 2024 Year of the First-Line Supervisor award to Jamie Cannon, Jamie Cannon, supervisory production controller (aircraft), 564th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, July 16, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, for Cannon's integrity, service and excellence in mission directives.

This year, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, is highlighting and recognizing the efforts of first-line supervisors and has named 2024 as the "Year of the First-Line Supervisor" for the OC-ALC.



In 2024, exceptional first-line supervisors are featured across the complex based on the individual’s integrity, service and excellence in mission directives through the awards program as well as spotlights on social media.



Supervisors from the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, the 76th Maintenance Support Group, and the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, as well as staff offices, are eligible to be nominated for the award each month.



First-line supervisors are the backbone of the OC-ALC, as they supervise and guide thousands of individual labor tasks every day towards generating combat power for the American warfighter.



Congratulations to the following outstanding first-line supervisors for the months of February-May 2024.



February 2024 Year of the First-Line Supervisor award winners:

AMXG-Mary Molina, sheet metal first-line supervisor

CMXG- Devin Davis, electronics mechanic supervisor

MXSG-Sergio Cabello, engineering operations section chief

PMXG- Kevin Sample, machine shop supervisor

OC-ALC/OBM- James Gentry, supervisory management and program analyst, OC-ALC business office



March 2024 Year of the First-Line Supervisor award winners:

AMXG-Jamie Cannon, supervisory production controller (aircraft), 564th AMXS

CMXG- Michael Kinzey, sheet metal mechanic (aircraft) supervisor, 551st Commodities Maintenance Squadron

MXSG- Jeremiah Meck, supervisory production controller (aircraft)

PMXG- Eric Espinosa, supervisory industrial engineering technician



April 2024 Year of the First-Line Supervisor award winners:

AMXG- Daniel Smith, painter supervisor, 569th AMXS

CMXG- Steven Cason, aircraft mechanical parts repairer supervisor, 552nd CMMXS

MXSG- Charles Guthrie, supervisory management and program analyst

PMXG- Tim Cheatham, supervisory general engineer



May 2024 Year of the First-Line Supervisor award winners:

AMXG-Than Hoang, supervisory industrial engineering technician, 568th AMXS

CMXG-Christopher Fletcher, machinist supervisor, 553rd CMMXS

MXSG-Lindsey Lewis, supervisory chemist, 76th Maintenance Support Squadron

PMXG-Darius Jones, supervisory general engineer