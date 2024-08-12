Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First-line supervisors recognized for excellence at OC-ALC

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Story by Lauren Kelly 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    This year, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, is highlighting and recognizing the efforts of first-line supervisors and has named 2024 as the "Year of the First-Line Supervisor" for the OC-ALC.

    In 2024, exceptional first-line supervisors are featured across the complex based on the individual’s integrity, service and excellence in mission directives through the awards program as well as spotlights on social media.

    Supervisors from the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, the 76th Maintenance Support Group, and the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, as well as staff offices, are eligible to be nominated for the award each month.

    First-line supervisors are the backbone of the OC-ALC, as they supervise and guide thousands of individual labor tasks every day towards generating combat power for the American warfighter.

    Congratulations to the following outstanding first-line supervisors for the months of February-May 2024.

    February 2024 Year of the First-Line Supervisor award winners:
    AMXG-Mary Molina, sheet metal first-line supervisor
    CMXG- Devin Davis, electronics mechanic supervisor
    MXSG-Sergio Cabello, engineering operations section chief
    PMXG- Kevin Sample, machine shop supervisor
    OC-ALC/OBM- James Gentry, supervisory management and program analyst, OC-ALC business office

    March 2024 Year of the First-Line Supervisor award winners:
    AMXG-Jamie Cannon, supervisory production controller (aircraft), 564th AMXS
    CMXG- Michael Kinzey, sheet metal mechanic (aircraft) supervisor, 551st Commodities Maintenance Squadron
    MXSG- Jeremiah Meck, supervisory production controller (aircraft)
    PMXG- Eric Espinosa, supervisory industrial engineering technician

    April 2024 Year of the First-Line Supervisor award winners:
    AMXG- Daniel Smith, painter supervisor, 569th AMXS
    CMXG- Steven Cason, aircraft mechanical parts repairer supervisor, 552nd CMMXS
    MXSG- Charles Guthrie, supervisory management and program analyst
    PMXG- Tim Cheatham, supervisory general engineer

    May 2024 Year of the First-Line Supervisor award winners:
    AMXG-Than Hoang, supervisory industrial engineering technician, 568th AMXS
    CMXG-Christopher Fletcher, machinist supervisor, 553rd CMMXS
    MXSG-Lindsey Lewis, supervisory chemist, 76th Maintenance Support Squadron
    PMXG-Darius Jones, supervisory general engineer

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
