First-line supervisors recognized for excellence at OC-ALC

This year, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, is highlighting and recognizing the efforts of first-line supervisors and has named 2024 as the "Year of the First-Line Supervisor" for the OC-ALC.
In 2024, exceptional first-line supervisors are featured across the complex based on the individual’s integrity, service and excellence in mission directives through the awards program as well as spotlights on social media.
Supervisors from the 76th Aircraft Maintenance Group, the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, the 76th Maintenance Support Group, and the 76th Propulsion Maintenance Group, as well as staff offices, are eligible to be nominated for the award each month.
First-line supervisors are the backbone of the OC-ALC, as they supervise and guide thousands of individual labor tasks every day towards generating combat power for the American warfighter.
Congratulations to the following outstanding first-line supervisors for the months of February-May 2024.
February 2024 Year of the First-Line Supervisor award winners:
AMXG-Mary Molina, sheet metal first-line supervisor
CMXG- Devin Davis, electronics mechanic supervisor
MXSG-Sergio Cabello, engineering operations section chief
PMXG- Kevin Sample, machine shop supervisor
OC-ALC/OBM- James Gentry, supervisory management and program analyst, OC-ALC business office
March 2024 Year of the First-Line Supervisor award winners:
AMXG-Jamie Cannon, supervisory production controller (aircraft), 564th AMXS
CMXG- Michael Kinzey, sheet metal mechanic (aircraft) supervisor, 551st Commodities Maintenance Squadron
MXSG- Jeremiah Meck, supervisory production controller (aircraft)
PMXG- Eric Espinosa, supervisory industrial engineering technician
April 2024 Year of the First-Line Supervisor award winners:
AMXG- Daniel Smith, painter supervisor, 569th AMXS
CMXG- Steven Cason, aircraft mechanical parts repairer supervisor, 552nd CMMXS
MXSG- Charles Guthrie, supervisory management and program analyst
PMXG- Tim Cheatham, supervisory general engineer
May 2024 Year of the First-Line Supervisor award winners:
AMXG-Than Hoang, supervisory industrial engineering technician, 568th AMXS
CMXG-Christopher Fletcher, machinist supervisor, 553rd CMMXS
MXSG-Lindsey Lewis, supervisory chemist, 76th Maintenance Support Squadron
PMXG-Darius Jones, supervisory general engineer
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 12:59
|Story ID:
|478376
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First-line supervisors recognized for excellence at OC-ALC, by Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.